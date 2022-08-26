ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Coffee with Candidates: MA Gubernatorial Candidate Geoff Diehl

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Coffee with Candidates is back and giving our viewers a different perspective on the people asking for your vote. This 2022 political season, we turn our attention to the major state races playing out in Massachusetts. Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh sat down with Republican candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl.

They recently met up for coffee at a less traditional location, the Surfside Smokehouse in Plymouth. But check out that view!

Diehl is a former Massachusetts state representative. He lost a bid for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Senator Elizabeth Warren. Now, he’s vying to be Massachusetts’ next Governor.

Diehl has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and they discussed whether that will help or hurt him in a Massachusetts election. He also told Kavanaugh his first order of business if elected is to repeal the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. And, he talked about the impact his parents’ marriage had on him as a husband, father, and candidate.

Comments / 3

Liberal Khunts
5d ago

Too bad I love in a state like Mass that's saturated with white liberal Democrats. They walk thru life as though they are omnipotent and they virtue signal and follow the left narrative like a script. Blind faith guides them, not critical thinking.

Reply
3
 

