As they look to the future, Miami Marlins move on from first baseman Jesus Aguilar

Jesus Aguilar’s tenure with the Miami Marlins has come to an end.

As the organization looks toward the future, the Marlins on Friday designated for assignment the veteran first baseman/designated hitter who has been with the club since the 2020 season.

Over his nearly three years with Miami, Aguilar had a .254 batting average and .747 on-base-plus-slugging mark to go along with 45 home runs, 176 RBI and 117 runs scored in 295 games.

But with his contract running out — he had a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season with a $200,000 buyout — Miami opted to send him on his way now to give him the chance to latch on with a playoff contender for the rest of the season. Players need to be on a team’s roster by Wednesday to be eligible for postseason play.

“We just felt the at-bats were going to be a lot less for him,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said pregame Friday before Miami began a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park. “We’re giving time to others for their at-bats.”

Now, this isn’t necessarily a breaking revelation on the Marlins’ front. Miami has had three players splitting time at first base in Aguilar, Lewin Diaz and Garrett Cooper, meaning at least one was not in the lineup each day when all three were healthy.

The Marlins had conversations in an attempt to deal him at the trade deadline earlier this month but nothing came to fruition. At that point, Ng said she had talked with Aguilar about the possibility that he would be designated.

That came Friday.

“I’m not really surprised,” Aguilar said, “because you see Lewin and Cooper and me here. You kind of know we can’t all be here. All three guys can’t be here. I understand the move. I understand the business. I just want to say thank you to them for the opportunity to be a Marlin.”

The Marlins acquired Aguilar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2019 and he immediately became a vocal presence in a Marlins clubhouse heading into the third year of its rebuild.

He, along with catcher Francisco Cervelli, was integral in keeping the clubhouse upbeat and focused early in the 2020 season when the team dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak. Aguilar was one of five players who was on the active roster the shortened 60-game season and was key offensively to help the Marlins reach the playoffs for the first time since their 2003 World Series win.

Aguilar also served as a mentor to the slew of prospects that joined the big-league club over his three seasons, showing a balance of a fun-loving, easy-going persona with a workman like mentality.

“He was really good for our young players,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “His production shows that he’s a guy that could have fun and keep it light, but also get down to business.”

Shortstop Miguel Rojas, the Marlins’ de facto team captain, added: “As a teammate, I couldn’t ask for a better right-hand man right next to me in the clubhouse. For me, it’s really emotional. He’s a guy that helped me keep things in order. The guy’s been doing it for a long time. That has a value to a team.”

Aguilar hopes at least one other team agrees.

“Hopefully,” Aguilar said, “I can be on one of those teams that are competing for a playoff spot.”

Meanwhile, the Marlins will now continue to get an extended look at Diaz and Cooper down the stretch of the season. Cooper, a right-handed hitter, was activated from the seven-day concussion injured list Friday and is starting at first base against Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Diaz, a left-handed hitter, is getting the bulk of starts against right-handed pitching and is the Marlins’ best defensive first baseman.

“He can play,” Aguilar said last month. “He’s a great guy. He’s a great kid. He’s got to learn a couple things, but he’s ready to play at this level. He just needs the opportunity to be here.”

The Marlins’ route to giving Diaz that opportunity came at Aguilar’s expense.