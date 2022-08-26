ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts. The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Coliseum Offers A Diverse Performance Lineup For Seasons Ahead

HAMPTON-Hampton Roads residents who are in search of entertainment options now that summer is coming to a close are in luck. Hampton Coliseum’s upcoming schedule presents multiple performance options for the seasons ahead. Events include concerts, sporting events, and the return of Disney on Ice. Want to read the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
covabizmag.com

Hampton Aquaplex Soon to Make a Splash

During an Aug. 19 media tour of the new Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, crews were hard at work putting on the many finishing touches inside and out that will be needed before the building is slated to open to the pubic this fall. As they worked, the water was flowing—all 760,000 gallons of it—into the facility’s 8-lane 50-meter competition pool. The pool would take several days to fill.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Culbertson
Person
Vincent Ingala
13News Now

MAKING A MARK: Nonprofit donates comfort items to people battling cancer

NORFOLK, Va. — The No Ordinary Woman 2.0 Foundation, also known as NOW 2.0, was created to uplift and encourage women. "When we started the organization, it was all about being able to empower the next woman, to inspire her, for her to walk in her own purpose, for her to serve her own truth," said Tina Roberts, president of the organization.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Music#Entertain#Jazz#Alcoholic Beverages
13News Now

'There's no limit in loving people' | Norfolk baker reminds people to smile, decades after major surgery

NORFOLK, Va. — Jose Villegas and his wife of 26 years, Jackie, run in and out of the Manila Bread Shop on E. Little Creek Boulevard in Norfolk throughout the day. The muggy, hot day in the city doesn't seem to bother Jose, since he spent more than half his life in the Philippines. The Filipino bread shop serves as a convenient stop for all Filipino products, but in the back, Jackie gets the dough ready to sell bread later that day.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Williamsburg, VA USA

Found at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, VA. My daughter found it in a garden bed and was so excited.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy