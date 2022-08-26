Read full article on original website
Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts. The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Hampton University band dazzles at US Open tennis tournament
The Hampton University Marching Force performance is part of the 'HBCU Live' entertainment which includes other Historically Black Colleges' and Universities' marching bands as well as DJs, food and beverages that capture the culture of these institutions.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Coliseum Offers A Diverse Performance Lineup For Seasons Ahead
HAMPTON-Hampton Roads residents who are in search of entertainment options now that summer is coming to a close are in luck. Hampton Coliseum’s upcoming schedule presents multiple performance options for the seasons ahead. Events include concerts, sporting events, and the return of Disney on Ice. Want to read the...
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wild About Local Spots for Wings
Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
covabizmag.com
Hampton Aquaplex Soon to Make a Splash
During an Aug. 19 media tour of the new Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, crews were hard at work putting on the many finishing touches inside and out that will be needed before the building is slated to open to the pubic this fall. As they worked, the water was flowing—all 760,000 gallons of it—into the facility’s 8-lane 50-meter competition pool. The pool would take several days to fill.
Hampton University Marching Force performs in NYC at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — The Hampton University Marching Force performed at the U.S. Open in New York City on Wednesday. According to the university, the band performed as part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open. Hampton University President Darrell...
WAVY News 10
Meals on Wheels Needs Your Help
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach needs your help to continue serving the community. Visit their website to learn more!
MAKING A MARK: Nonprofit donates comfort items to people battling cancer
NORFOLK, Va. — The No Ordinary Woman 2.0 Foundation, also known as NOW 2.0, was created to uplift and encourage women. "When we started the organization, it was all about being able to empower the next woman, to inspire her, for her to walk in her own purpose, for her to serve her own truth," said Tina Roberts, president of the organization.
WAVY News 10
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
'There's no limit in loving people' | Norfolk baker reminds people to smile, decades after major surgery
NORFOLK, Va. — Jose Villegas and his wife of 26 years, Jackie, run in and out of the Manila Bread Shop on E. Little Creek Boulevard in Norfolk throughout the day. The muggy, hot day in the city doesn't seem to bother Jose, since he spent more than half his life in the Philippines. The Filipino bread shop serves as a convenient stop for all Filipino products, but in the back, Jackie gets the dough ready to sell bread later that day.
Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs sends water to help with crisis in Mississippi
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A disaster relief nonprofit based out of Portsmouth is sending drinking water and a purification unit to people in Jackson, Mississippi. The city isn't getting enough clean water through its pipes right now, and that's led to a crisis. A spokesperson for Mercy Chefs said its...
Portsmouth gets $19 million to improve High Street
The money will help pay to add in landscaped medians and wider sidewalks on High Street from Effingham Street to the MLK Expressway.
TOP PLAYS! Season premiere of Friday Night Flights Top 10
PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The high school football season is off and running, and this week marks the first edition of the Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays! If you have a play you’d like to nominate this season, tweet to @Nathan_Epstein, @CraigLoperWAVY, or @Bpar73.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Williamsburg, VA USA
Found at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, VA. My daughter found it in a garden bed and was so excited.
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help. The situation has been serious since Aug. 24. "As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity...
Hampton fire impacts at least 4 businesses on E. Pembroke Avenue
HAMPTON, Va. — A two-alarm fire broke out at a Hampton business Wednesday afternoon. The Hampton Fire Dept. tweeted about the incident, saying it happened in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue just after 4 p.m. Officials said no one was hurt, but four surrounding businesses were impacted.
Hampton DMV location to temporarily close for repairs
Appointment updates, including rescheduling, are being sent out to customers by email.
