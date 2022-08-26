NORFOLK, Va. — The No Ordinary Woman 2.0 Foundation, also known as NOW 2.0, was created to uplift and encourage women. "When we started the organization, it was all about being able to empower the next woman, to inspire her, for her to walk in her own purpose, for her to serve her own truth," said Tina Roberts, president of the organization.

