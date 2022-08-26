International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, August 31, and the Bond County Recovery Council and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are teaming up to present a local program. Patrick Miller, from the Recovery Council, told WGEL the event will run from 6 to 8 PM. It will be open to anyone who has lost someone to an overdose and those who care about the fact that the community and nation continue to struggle with the issue of overdoses.

