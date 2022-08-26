Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
wgel.com
Robert P. “Rob” Siegman
Robert P. “Rob” Siegman, age 44, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born August 10, 1978 in Breese, a son of Blanche, nee Vollmer, Schwarz of Breese, and the late Paul Siegman. In addition to...
wgel.com
Nick Lampen Joins Bradford National Bank
Bradford National Bank announces Nick Lampen has joined the bank as a lending officer. He will serve both as a consumer and commercial lending officer, and work primarily out of the Highland office. Lampen is currently a resident of Breese. He graduated from Highland High School in 2011 and is...
wgel.com
Jacqueline K. Bassen
Jacqueline K. Bassen, age 70, of Hoffman passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on February 4, 1952 the daughter of William and Mildred (Williams) Myers. She married Ray Bassen and he survives in Hoffman. In addition to her husband, she is...
wgel.com
Tennis Lady Comets Place Fourth
Saturday was a busy and successful day for the Greenville High School girls’ tennis team. The Lady Comets played in the St. Anthony Invitational, placing fourth out of 14 teams, just two points from third place and four from second place. The tournament was double elimination. In number two...
wgel.com
Tate Pleads Not Guilty To 30 Charges In Clinton County
A Kentucky man, serving a life sentence for killing a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, took action in Clinton County Circuit Court recently regarding criminal charges against him. Ray E. Tate, 41, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to 30 criminal counts.
wgel.com
Gladys Frueh
Gladys Frueh, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at her son’s home in Athens, Georgia, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11 AM, at Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Church or Brown Cemetery.
wgel.com
Hartley Retires After 29 Years At GU
Greenville University’s chief academic officer has retired. Brian Hartley spent 29 years with the university after being a student here in the 1970s. He filled many roles with the school including theology professor, chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, dean of the chapel, dean of arts and sciences, associate vice president for academic affairs, and chief academic officer.
wgel.com
Sorento School Petition Denied
Near the end of a nearly six hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Regional Board of Education Number 3 voted to deny a petition seeking Sorento area property be annexed into the into the Mt. Olive School District. The petition had been filed on behalf of Sorento School supporters after...
wgel.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For Newly Opened Scooter’s
The new Scooter’s Coffee in Greenville had a ribbon cutting Friday morning by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Owners of the business, Jerry and Sherri Gaffner of Greenville, welcomed everyone to the grand opening celebration. Scooter’s is a drive-through coffee business. Among those in attendance was Bill Black,...
wgel.com
Soccer Comets Go 2-1-1 In Tournament
The Greenville High School soccer Comets finished the St. Anthony Tournament with a 2-1-1 record last week. Playing twice on Saturday, the Comets edged Altamont 2-1 and tied Harrisburg, 3-3. In the win, Nolan Tabor and Ivan Powell scored goals. Putting the ball in the goal against Harrisburg were Tabor,...
wgel.com
Registration Open For Fall 2022 Health Fair
HSHS Holy Family Hospital will host a health fair Tuesday, October 18 from 6 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive in Greenville. Starting September 1, those wanting to attend must register for an appointment online at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Registration will close Friday, September 23. There are limited spots available and on-site registration will not be accepted. If you are unable to register online, you can call 618-690-3599 for assistance after September 1.
wgel.com
PHOTOS: Soccer Comets Defeated In Home Opener
In their first home game of the season Tuesday, the Greenville Comet soccer boys were dealt a tough loss. The Comets were edged by Mater Dei 3-2. GHS led 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the contest, but Mater Dei rallied to pull out the win. Scoring goals for the...
wgel.com
Police Commissioners Meeting Tuesday
The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 30. The session will take place in the Greenville Fire District firehouse at 6:30 p.m. Commissioners will go into executive session for sergeant testing.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Special Meeting Thursday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 5 p.m. in the high school library. All items on the agenda pertain to personnel matters. Following executive session, the board could take action on a resignation, the Greenville Education Support...
wgel.com
City Buys Land For Sunpin Solar Use
In early 2019, it was announced Sunpin Solar of California had signed an option and lease agreement with the City of Greenville for a solar farm, along Interstate 70, east of Love’s Travel Center. The option and lease have been extended multiple times. The solar farm has not been...
wgel.com
Overdose Awareness Day Event Wednesday
International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, August 31, and the Bond County Recovery Council and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are teaming up to present a local program. Patrick Miller, from the Recovery Council, told WGEL the event will run from 6 to 8 PM. It will be open to anyone who has lost someone to an overdose and those who care about the fact that the community and nation continue to struggle with the issue of overdoses.
wgel.com
Comets Football Ticket Pre-Game Sales
The first varsity football game on the new Greenville High School artificial turf is Friday night and a big crowd is expected. Tickets for the game will be pre-sold Thursday and Friday of this week at the high school office during school hours. Prices are $4 for adults and $2 for students.
wgel.com
Siefken Joins Board Of Health
Dr. Phil Siefken was welcomed as a new member of the Bond County Board of Health during their regular monthly meeting for August. With the retirement of Dr. Tom Dawdy, Siefken was appointed to the board by the Bond County Board for a three-year term effective this past July 1. Dr. Matt McCullough led the meeting as the new Board of Health President, a position that was previously held by Dr. Dawdy.
wgel.com
Another Greenville Electronics Recycling Day
The City of Greenville has scheduled another electronics recycling day for this year. The one-day event will be Saturday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1307 South Fourth Street in Greenville. Greenville residents can take their unwanted electronic items to the facility, driving...
