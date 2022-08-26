Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges
ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons. U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.
Marietta woman charged with forging documents for insurance fraud, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia law enforcement agents have charged a Marietta woman with insurance fraud and forgery for her attempt to allegedly steal thousands of dollars in insurance payouts. According to the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, between April 5, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021, 35-year-old Merilyn...
Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call
ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
Women robbed at gunpoint at popular Atlanta club
Two women said they were robbed at gunpoint after a night at a popular club in Atlanta. They asked security to escort them to their cars when the pair of women say strangers suddenly approached them with guns. They say many of their personal belongings were stolen. The thieves are still on the loose.
Kennesaw country club killings: DA to confirm intent to seek death penalty in murder case
KENNESAW, Ga. - A man accused of murdering three people at a Kennesaw country club will head to court Wednesday to go before a judge. In court, Prosecutors will confirm their intent to seek the death penalty against Bryan Anthony Rhoden for the three deaths, which were discovered over Fourth of July weekend in 2021.
Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center
Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
This happens every single night: Atlanta trauma surgeon talks about treating shooting survivors
ATLANTA - You see the shootings on the news. Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin sees what happens next, what bullet can do to the body. "It's terrible, it's really terrible," Benjamin says. "Patients come in, they're scared, obviously. They've lost a lot of blood." Dr. Benjamin is the trauma medical director at...
Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say
ATLANTA - A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
Fulton County DA files RICO charges against suspect gang members charged with home invasions
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - More than two dozen suspected gang members have been indicted for a string of celebrity home invasions. Investigators say the suspected gang members scope out items to steal on celebrity's social media accounts. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis encourages everyone to stop flaunting flashy purchases, as she says many of these home invasions are violent.
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot to death at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park. Atlanta police confirmed one person was dead and a car...
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
Gainesville teacher charged with child molestation for relationship with 16-year-old student, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police said a former high school teacher faces child molestation charges stemming from a relationship with a 16-year-old student. Police said officers arrested Cameron Millholland on Wednesday at his home in Dawsonville after receiving a tip from Gainesville City Schools. Police said the tip came to...
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
