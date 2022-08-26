ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges

ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons. U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call

ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Women robbed at gunpoint at popular Atlanta club

Two women said they were robbed at gunpoint after a night at a popular club in Atlanta. They asked security to escort them to their cars when the pair of women say strangers suddenly approached them with guns. They say many of their personal belongings were stolen. The thieves are still on the loose.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center

Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cyberattack#Economy#Fraud#Fbi Atlanta Special Agent#Colonial Pipeline#Equifax
fox5atlanta.com

Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say

ATLANTA - A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County DA files RICO charges against suspect gang members charged with home invasions

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - More than two dozen suspected gang members have been indicted for a string of celebrity home invasions. Investigators say the suspected gang members scope out items to steal on celebrity's social media accounts. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis encourages everyone to stop flaunting flashy purchases, as she says many of these home invasions are violent.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot to death at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park. Atlanta police confirmed one person was dead and a car...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy