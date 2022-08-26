Read full article on original website
Inside the Food Bank of Lincoln’s new facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday welcomed the Lincoln Young Professionals Group to an exclusive inside tour at its new facility that opened in May. CEO Michaella Kumke said the food bank wants to engage young professionals who are leaders in the community in...
24 early childhood educators in Nebraska will win $1,000 each
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with We Care For Kids to give away $24,000 to early childhood educators across the state. They are calling this the Early Childhood Champion Award. In October, two early childhood educators will be chosen to win a $1,000...
Lincoln’s Cameron the Capitol Cat returned after being mistaken for a stray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cameron the Capitol Cat is coming home. On Tuesday, two women took the cat thinking that he was a stray, Lincoln Police say. State Sen. Anna Wishart said the women were seen by capitol security around 8 p.m. “He is microchipped, has a loving owner,...
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
Frost Talks: Mark Whipple, Casey Thompson and North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scott Frost’s Tuesday press conference covered many topics following a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland. First off, Scott Frost reassured fans that there is no tension within the Husker program after a comment he made following Saturday’s loss. Back in Ireland, Frost...
Nebraska BBB warns sports fans about streaming scams that can cost you hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we get into fall sports in Nebraska the Better Business Bureau warns against fraudulent sports streaming services. The BBB of Nebraska’s Josh Planos says streaming scams come in different forms, and always target unsuspecting individuals. “Scammers are aware that this is a growing...
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
21,000 Nebraska homes and businesses to benefit from broadband initiative, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The White House announced on Tuesday that five states, including Nebraska, will receive a total of $10 billion to provide broadband internet access to underserved communities. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Development Program identifies unserved and underserved communities as those that have no or very...
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Friday cold front brings a chance for storms
Thursday will start off on a cloudier note, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for much of the morning. There will also be some isolated light rain moving across the southeast corner of the state. We cannot rule out one of these showers passing through your location as the...
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
Deputies arrest second man involved in robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies have arrested a second man involved in the robbery of a 33-year-old Beatrice woman, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. On Wednesday around 3 p.m., deputies and members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles in Omaha. Wagner said Miles was...
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
Nebraska students are likely being bullied right under our noses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September is National Bullying Prevention Month and a new study shows the harmful behavior is likely a much bigger problem than previously believed. The University of Missouri’s survey also outlines how it can be every bit as painful as getting kicked, punched or slapped every single day.
More 90s on the way; Warmest Labor Day in over 20 years
Lots of sunshine is expected for not just southeast Nebraska but the entire state and region. Humidity should remain below typical August levels. Both of those things will allow temperatures to climb in to the upper 80°s to near 90°s Tuesday afternoon. If Lincoln should hit 90° Tuesday...
