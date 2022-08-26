ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Inside the Food Bank of Lincoln’s new facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday welcomed the Lincoln Young Professionals Group to an exclusive inside tour at its new facility that opened in May. CEO Michaella Kumke said the food bank wants to engage young professionals who are leaders in the community in...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

24 early childhood educators in Nebraska will win $1,000 each

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with We Care For Kids to give away $24,000 to early childhood educators across the state. They are calling this the Early Childhood Champion Award. In October, two early childhood educators will be chosen to win a $1,000...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Frost Talks: Mark Whipple, Casey Thompson and North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scott Frost’s Tuesday press conference covered many topics following a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland. First off, Scott Frost reassured fans that there is no tension within the Husker program after a comment he made following Saturday’s loss. Back in Ireland, Frost...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Friday cold front brings a chance for storms

Thursday will start off on a cloudier note, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for much of the morning. There will also be some isolated light rain moving across the southeast corner of the state. We cannot rule out one of these showers passing through your location as the...
LINCOLN, NE
offtackleempire.com

Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?

With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska students are likely being bullied right under our noses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September is National Bullying Prevention Month and a new study shows the harmful behavior is likely a much bigger problem than previously believed. The University of Missouri’s survey also outlines how it can be every bit as painful as getting kicked, punched or slapped every single day.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

More 90s on the way; Warmest Labor Day in over 20 years

Lots of sunshine is expected for not just southeast Nebraska but the entire state and region. Humidity should remain below typical August levels. Both of those things will allow temperatures to climb in to the upper 80°s to near 90°s Tuesday afternoon. If Lincoln should hit 90° Tuesday...
LINCOLN, NE

