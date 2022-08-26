Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Polk County School District providing laptops, iPads to every student this year
BARTOW, Fla. - Florida's seventh-largest school district is going digital this fall, announcing a new learning initiative that administrators hope will improve learning for all students. Polk County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that each of the district's roughly 110,000 students will be provided with an internet-accessible device through the...
fox13news.com
Students getting laptops, iPads in Polk County
The Polk County School District is giving every single student their own laptop or iPad. They get to take it home too.
wogx.com
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
click orlando
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator outside Polk elementary school
A nearly eight-foot alligator was captured outside a school in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Polk County Public Schools.
fox13news.com
Seeds of Faith Community Garden helps provide fresh produce for families in need
BRANDON, Fla. - The prices for food have gone up dramatically, causing many families across the Bay Area to struggle. A community garden in Brandon is aimed at providing fresh produce for families in need. Seeds of Faith Community Garden started at Bay Life Church in 2011. The former missions'...
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents
TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
fox13news.com
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
15-Year-Old Hillsborough High School Student Arrested With Loaded Gun In School
TAMPA, Fla. – A student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday, the school resource officer at Hillsborough High School, located at 5000 Central Avenue in Tampa, was notified
fox13news.com
Give back to nature: Volunteer opportunities available with Hillsborough County Conservation Parks
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County has 17 conservation parks and 33 nature preserves, and maintaining them all can be quite the task. However, there is a team of skilled and willing volunteers who regularly lend a hand to make sure others can enjoy the beauty of nature each park offers.
Video shows police officer wrangling 7-foot gator at local elementary school
BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!. Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she...
fox13news.com
Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
fox13news.com
Afterschool program teaches free visual and performing arts classes across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Youth across the Tampa Bay area can learn to dance, play the guitar or paint a masterpiece, and it’s all free. It’s part of the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, organized by the University Area CDC, and has been around for 22 years. They offer dozens...
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
fox13news.com
Faith community call for more for more diversion, fewer first-time offender arrests in Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. - Dozens of members of the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (PEACE) held a vigil in Fort Blount Park in Bartow on Tuesday. They chanted, held signs and prayed. They said too many first-time offenders are arrested for committing minor crimes. Instead, they want a lot more people to be put into a diversion program.
fox13news.com
Winter Haven police warn of chocolate bars laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are warning parents of hallucinogenic mushrooms that come in the form of a chocolate bar. "[They are] trying to make it look like it is something that is not dangerous at all," said Winter Haven Police Department chief David Brannan. "Drug dealers, that's what they're looking to do is get people hooked on their products so they can keep selling."
fox13news.com
Moms to hold vigil on International Drug Overdose Day honoring lives lost to substance abuse
TAMPA, Fla. - They’re moms on a mission. Wednesday night, the local Moms Against Drugs group will be holding a vigil to remember the lives lost to substance abuse as the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. glows purple for International Drug Overdose Day. These moms said they’re not only fighting for...
fox13news.com
AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road
TAMPA, Fla. - AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Labor Day weekend by offering free towing home. The program kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort. The company is limiting passengers to one per vehicle.
