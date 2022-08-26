ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

fox13news.com

Polk County School District providing laptops, iPads to every student this year

BARTOW, Fla. - Florida's seventh-largest school district is going digital this fall, announcing a new learning initiative that administrators hope will improve learning for all students. Polk County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that each of the district's roughly 110,000 students will be provided with an internet-accessible device through the...
wogx.com

Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
click orlando

‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
Polk County, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents

TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Winter Haven police warn of chocolate bars laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are warning parents of hallucinogenic mushrooms that come in the form of a chocolate bar. "[They are] trying to make it look like it is something that is not dangerous at all," said Winter Haven Police Department chief David Brannan. "Drug dealers, that's what they're looking to do is get people hooked on their products so they can keep selling."
WINTER HAVEN, FL
fox13news.com

AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road

TAMPA, Fla. - AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Labor Day weekend by offering free towing home. The program kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort. The company is limiting passengers to one per vehicle.
TAMPA, FL

