Dr Kline Created U
5d ago
I knew it. That's just how it is for young brothas, they try to change from how they started off, but often times that change is too late. You can help a young person, but you have to first find out the demons he's fighting.
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WANE-TV
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”. The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman,...
9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor
INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters […]
Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs
18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Whiteland High School student Temario "Mario" Stokes Jr.
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl
The child has been located safely and the Amber Alert has been canceled, according to an updated alert.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
Fishers mom uses 'Count the Kicks' app, helps save her baby's life
FISHERS, Ind. — An app that helps moms monitor their baby's movements late in pregnancy is saving lives in Indiana. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with "Count the Kicks" for a public health campaign this year. A family in Fishers is thankful they used it. There was joy...
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
cbs4indy.com
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacks her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head.
Victim of gun violence in Indianapolis speaks out about his injuries, hoping to bring awareness
INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence isn't just affecting one area of Indianapolis, it has reached all corners of the city, impacting people of all ages. Muhammad Elamin, 60, is still healing after being shot this past April. He hopes sharing his experience helps stop the senseless violence. “I pray and...
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
Doctor started Broad Ripple community garden to benefit seniors
INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a row of houses in the heart of Broad Ripple are rows of vegetables. Dr. Bobbie Jellison primarily cares for geriatric patients. When she's not working, she and her husband are tending that garden. During the pandemic, she learned many seniors had significant health and social...
WISH-TV
Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side
An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead. On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Duncan was...
WTHR
