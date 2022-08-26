ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Dr Kline Created U
5d ago

I knew it. That's just how it is for young brothas, they try to change from how they started off, but often times that change is too late. You can help a young person, but you have to first find out the demons he's fighting.

WEHT/WTVW

Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WHITELAND, IN
WANE-TV

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”. The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 found dead in Fishers home, police say

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
DANVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WHITELAND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Duncan was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
