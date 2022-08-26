Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Man found in Fall River landfill identified 17 years after death
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man found in a Fall River landfill has been identified 17 years after his death. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Leon Brown, 41, of Boston. On Aug. 29, 2005, Fall River police received a call of a...
NECN
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
NECN
1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
NECN
1 Killed, Several Others Seriously Injured in Brockton Crash
A person died and several others were seriously hurt during a crash Wednesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, according to the Brockton Police Department. The collision involved pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles.
Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured
Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night. According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters...
ABC6.com
Warwick police urge residents to check cameras in search for break-in suspects
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for the culprit of some recent car break-ins in the city. Police said that the break-ins happened between midnight and 4 a.m. on Aug. 26, and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Aug. 29. Two cars were stolen, and have since...
NECN
Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495
A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
NECN
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
informnny.com
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
NECN
Dog With Severe Burns Found Along Route 1 in Norwood
A dog covered in second-degree burns that was found along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts is getting intensive care as law enforcement investigate the case of animal cruelty. The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, whose name is now Annie, was brought to Norwood police this past week after reportedly being found as...
Missing Cumberland teen found
Nathan Para, 14, was last seen leaving his Aunt's home on Michigan Avenue.
NECN
8 Displaced After Fire at Lynn Home
Eight people were displaced by a fire that caused the roof of a multifamily home in Lynn, Massachusetts, to collapse Tuesday. One person who lives in the home on Allerton Street suffered a minor injury while standing outside, according to fire officials. "It's not anything really serious," Lynn fire Chief...
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
NECN
Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus
A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
newbedfordguide.com
Hawaiian man charged after allegedly using chainsaw on Massachusetts family’s car
“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III regarding a criminal property damage type case. Upon arrival, a family of five visiting from Duxbury, Massachusetts, reported that an unknown male, later identified as Keaka Paleka (35) of Haiku, had been harassing them earlier in the day. Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental car, Paleka approached the family again while trying to start a chainsaw.
NECN
Uh Oh, Looks Like We Have the First ‘Storrowing' of Allston Christmas
Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the busiest moving day of the year in Boston, as tens of thousands of college and university students make their way back into the city for the start of the new school year. And seemingly every year, some unlucky student or parent...
