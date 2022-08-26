ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Merging 12 Conn. Community Colleges Into One

John Maduko is overseeing the merger from 12 community colleges into one college, Connecticut State Community College. He joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how things are going. Mike Hydeck: As we told you at the top of the show, Connecticut's community college system is now the best...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy