ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Resident Evil’ Series Canceled By Netflix After One Season

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKGyH_0hWvudBa00

EXCLUSIVE : Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil , its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news, which comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release, is not entirely surprising as the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer’s leading renewal criterion.

Running partly in the shadow of mega genre hit Stranger Things , which was released within the same time frame, Resident Evil debuted at No. 2 with an OK 72.7 million hours viewed. But It did not deliver the big Week 2 bump one would like to see for a new series as word of mouth spreads, raking in 73.3M hours viewed in its second week for a No. 3 finish before dropping precipitously and falling out of the Top 10 after only three weeks. The latest Resident Evil incarnation also logged underwhelming 55% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score.

Netflix assembled a compelling, diverse cast for Resident Evil and the goal is to work with them in the future. The streamer is already doing it with one of the actors, Paola Núñez, who appears in Netflix’s upcoming series Fall of the House of Usher and in Fuga De Reinas , a Netflix film from Latin America.

While Resident Evil is not continuing, on the genre front, Netflix has hits like Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Shadow and Bone, Vikings: Valhalla, Sweet Tooth, Black Mirror, and newest arrival, The Sandman, which has been a breakout and is expected to be renewed. The streamer also continues to be aggressive in the arena with high-profile upcoming entries Wednesday, The Midnight Club, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 3 Body Problem, One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Resident Evil, which hails from showrunner Andrew Dabb, takes place in the year 2036. Fourteen years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The series stars Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Nuñez. Additional cast members are Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery.

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Series Debuted At No. 4 In Nielsen Streaming Rankings

Dabb executive produced and wrote with Mary Leah Sutton. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film also serve as executive producers. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz produced and Constantin Film was the studio.

The live-action series was the streamer’s second foray into the Resident Evil universe. The first was the animate series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , which starred video game voice actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ To Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Original Character – Report

ABC’s The Goldbergs will be minus a patriarch when it returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21: Jeff Garlin’s Murray Goldberg character has been killed off. The news, reported by EW, follows the exit last season of Garlin from the cast. The actor had been accused of inappropriate behavior and was the subject of HR investigations. In a new interview, showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW that the Murray character will have been dead for several months when the new season’s plotlines begin. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Nabs ‘Phony’ Comedy From ‘Marcel The Shell’s Nick Paley With Big Commitment; Drew Goddard To EP

EXCLUSIVE: In a six-way bidding war, Hulu has landed Phony, a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley. Hulu would not comment, but I hear the project, which has been laid off at ABC Signature, has received a script-to-series commitment with a big, high-six/low-seven-figure penalty. ABC Signature-based Drew Goddard, writer of The Martian and creator of Marvel’s Daredevil series, is joining as an executive producer. Written by Paley, Phony is a coming-of-age mystery described as Freaks and Geeks trapped in The Twilight Zone. It follows Sonny, a popular high school kid who wakes up after a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Lightyear’ Achieves Liftoff, But ‘Stranger Things’ Notches Eighth Win Of 2022 On Nielsen Streaming Chart

With five titles surpassing 1 billion minutes of streaming, the week of August 1 to 7 found a familiar champion on the Nielsen streaming chart: Stranger Things. The Netflix mainstay declined 22% from the prior week but still racked up 1.42 billion minutes of streaming, enabling it to hold off the competition. It is the eighth weekly win of 2022 for the series. Pixar’s Toy Story prequel Lightyear gathered up 1.3 billion minutes in its first week on Disney+, good for third place. About 36% of the audience for the film, which has mustered only $226 million at the worldwide box office, was...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Echoes’ Dethrones ‘The Sandman’ In Netflix’s Top 10, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Extends Streak

Echoes, a mystery limited series from up-and-coming Australian TV creator Vanessa Gazy has surged in viewing in its first full week of release. Launching with little fanfare, the series, starring Michelle Monaghan and executive produced by 13 Reasons Why‘s Brian Yorkey, logged 68.5M hours viewed during the week of Aug. 22 jumping from #5 last week to #2 in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 for English-language series. It pushed The Sandman (53.8M) to #2 in its fourth week after a three-week reign at #1. Three new English-language series made it to the Top 10 in their first weekend of release, legal comedy-drama Partner...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Ella Balinska
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Paola Núñez
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Martin Moszkowicz
Person
Jeff Daniels
Deadline

‘Trying’ Renewed For Season 4 At Apple Ahead Of Season 3 Finale

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall are still trying. Apple TV+ has renewed parenting comedy Trying for a fourth season. It comes ahead of the third-season finale on September 2. Smith and Spall return as Nikki and Jason. 2021-22 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming In the third season, they wake up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Deadline

Charlbi Dean Death “A Shock And A Tragedy,” Says ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Ostlund

Ruben Ostlund, the Swedish director of the Palme d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness that should have marked a breakthrough in the career of co-star Charlbi Dean, has posted a touching tribute to the actor-model who died Monday of an undisclosed sudden illness. “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Ostlund writes in an Instagram post today. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89

Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#The Resident#Video Game#Stranger Things#The Umbrella Academy
Deadline

‘She-Hulk’: Megan Thee Stallion To Make Cameo Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion is following up her role on Starz’s P-Valley with a cameo appearance in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In an upcoming episode, she becomes involved in a legal case that is being handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. Segarra teased what’s ahead while chatting with Deadline on the red carpet of the show’s premiere. “A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said before confirming Deadline’s teasing response that the catfisher is pretending to be a certain recording artist. He continued regarding the legal client, “So he...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Tracy Spiridakos On Jesse Lee Soffer ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit: ‘You’re The Greatest On-Screen Husband’

Tracy Spiridakos is reacting to the news that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. after 10 seasons. “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.” As previously reported, Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead in the Dick Wolf procedural will be departing the series sometime in the fall. Soffer...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘Nobody’ Star Bob Odenkirk: “If I Get My Way You’re Going To See Me Doing More Action Projects” — Venice

During a Venice Film Festival masterclass today, Better Call Saul and Nobody star Bob Odenkirk told the audience he “wants to do more action.” The actor said: “I was very surprised by Nobody. I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself…I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Ralph Eggleston Dies: Longtime Disney & Pixar Animator, ‘For The Birds’ Oscar Winner Was 56

Ralph Eggleston, a longtime animator and art director who worked on several Pixar films starting with Toy Story and won an Oscar for directing the animated short For the Birds, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer in Lake Charles, LA, Pixar announced. He was 56. Eggleston served as an art director on the smash Pixar films Cars, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story and Toy Story 2, as well as on the Disney toons Pocahontas, The Lion King and Aladdin. His other Pixar credits include Soul, Up, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles 2, Ratatouille and Finding Nemo. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Pixar’s official...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Deadline

Charlbi Dean Dies Of Sudden Illness: Star Of Palme d’Or Winner ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Was 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actor who had a breakout role in the 2022 Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness and recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning, died Monday in New York City of an unexpected sudden illness. She was 32. Deadline has confirmed her passing. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Until her co-starring role opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson in the celebrated Ruben Östlund film, Dean was best known for playing Syonide, a recurring character on The CW’s DC Comics-based series Black Lightning. Triangle of Sadness is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival and has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ After 10 Seasons

Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. Chicago P.D. first debuted in 2014. It’s about to start its 10th season next month. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Justice Department Says Documents Were “Likely Concealed And Removed” In Effort To Obstruct Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago Investigation

The Justice Department said that documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a Mar-a-Lago storage room in an alleged effort to obstruct an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s cache of classified material at his property. Federal prosecutors made the claim in a court filing late on Tuesday, as they oppose efforts to appoint a special master to review materials retrieved during a search of Trump’s estate on Aug. 8. In the filing, the Justice Department said that they “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the...
POTUS
Deadline

Netflix Greenlights Film Adaptation Of Ann-Helén Laestadius Novel ‘Stolen’

Netflix is adapting Ann-Helén Laestadius novel Stolen, in which a young woman struggles to defend her indigenous heritage, into a film. Shooting will begin in Sapmi (formerly known as Lapland) next year, with Elle Márjá Eira directing and Peter Biro writing. Award-winning writer Laestadius will exec produce. Airing in 2024, the film will portray a young woman’s struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation. Published last year to critical acclaim, the novel was praised for laying bare the tensions...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Resort’ Season Finale: Creator Andy Siara On Approaching Potential Second Season Like A Film Sequel, An Idea For A Nick Offerman-Led Spinoff, His Upcoming Andy Samberg Sci-Fi Project At Apple & More

SPOILER ALERT: The follow story contains details from the Season 1 finale of Peacock’s The Resort. In today’s Season 1 finale of Peacock’s The Resort, a core relationship was mended, as long-separated family members were reunited and major mysteries resolved. Operating on multiple timelines, as was the case with past installments, the episode opens in flashback on teenagers Sam (Skyler Gisondo) and Violet (Nina Bloomgarden), who make their way down into the caverns of the enigmatic Pasaje as the hurricane at the center of the story hits, after falling asleep in the jungle. Inside the caves, they find waters that swiftly rise...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Carla Gugino To Star In ‘The Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Series

Carla Gugino is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods. This marks a reunion for Gugino with Greg Berlanti; she previously starred in the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. Television limited series Political Animals. The Girls On The Bus centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!’ Set For Hulu From Justin Roiland; Pamela Adlon To Help Voice

EXCLUSIVE: In 2009, Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) pitched an animated comedy to Fox that was a mix of family high jinks and screwball variety acts. The result was The Paloni Family Comedy Show, an off-the-rails pilot presentation that didn’t make the cut for Fox’s Animation Domination. A show ahead of its time, perhaps? Looks like the time is now: On October 17, Hulu will air The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which follows Leroy, Reggie and Cheruce Paloni as they host a Halloween special full of spooky shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators. Roiland voices Leroy, the oldest sibling in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

118K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy