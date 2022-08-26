ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Off-Duty Cop's Vehicle Shot on Hwy. 101 in San Jose: Police

An off-duty San Jose police officer's personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon but the officer was not injured, police said. The shooting was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the interchange with state Highway 85.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Daly City, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on I-680 in Milpitas: CHP

The California Highway Patrol reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Milpitas early Thursday, after a pedestrian on the freeway was struck and killed late Wednesday night. The CHP announced the reopening at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a little more than two hours after the collision was reported about 10:20...
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Detectives Search for Motive in Stabbing Death of Teen in San Jose

People on Tuesday continued to gather at the spot in San Jose where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last weekend, allegedly by a friend. The victim, identified by family and friends as Sunny Suy, was stabbed early Saturday morning in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, according to police. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and was booked into Santa Clara County jail.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities. SKYFox flew above the The post Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#West Oakland#Oakland City#Violent Crime#Bart#Dublin Pleasanton#The Berryessa Line#Fruitva
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting

NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene.  Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard....
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the city's 26th homicide of the year, the police department said Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into Santa Clara County jail.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision

RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo

A 71-year old Filipina American was recovering in a hospital Monday after her family said someone hit her in the head, stole her purse, and took off. Dennis Perez said his father, stepmom and their friends had just finished a nice night out eating at the Jollibee in Vallejo. But the night took a turn for the worst when his stepmom, Enelia, was attacked and robbed while walking back to their car.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court

The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left five people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Highway 101 in Sausalito: CHP

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said officers responded to reports just before 4:30 a.m. of a pedestrian walking on the highway.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy