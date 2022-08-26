ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Funding for Children’s Advocacy Centers Back to $12 Million for Next Fiscal Year

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that funding for the Children’s Advocacy Centers will not be facing funding cuts for the next fiscal year.

This comes after CAC’s were told Wednesday their funding would be cut in half instead of the $12.5 million they were expecting due to an anticipated reduction of funding to the federal Victims of Crime Act. Now, the federal government says this reduction will not be happening and MDHHS says the funding will be back to $12 million for the centers.

“This funding is going to maintain or enhance the level of services that we provide to 10,000 children across Michigan,” said Julie Bird, director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan. “I want to thank the state and everyone who has worked on our behalf for their support — we look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the state as we work together to support children affected by physical and sexual abuse.”

Children’s Advocacy Centers offer services to children who are victims of abuse or neglect.

