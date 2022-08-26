List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page.

Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23.

Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times.

These roads will see work beginning next week:

Clark, Ellington and Horne streets

Rosehaven Drive (Highway 15 to end)

Clark Street (Sessions, to Ellington, and Horne streets to the end)

Ramsey and Poplar drives

Beaver Road (17th to 13th avenues south)

Park Drive (Ramsey to Cedar drives)

Oak Drive (Ramsey Drive to Jennings Road)

Pine Drive (Highway 15 to Cedar Drive)

