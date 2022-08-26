Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Business Insider
Federal judge puts off ruling on Trump's request for a special master but elects to unseal additional records related to Mar-a-Lago search
US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, did not issue a final ruling and said she needs time to consider both sides' arguments.
srnnews.com
Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
Comments / 0