ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

Man charged with gratification of lust in Richland

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTN9u_0hWvsTEm00

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested in connection to a sex crime in Richland on Wednesday, August 24.

Officials with the Richland Police Department (RPD) said Sam Taylor was charged with gratification of lust. His bond was set at $100,000.

Inmate faces kidnapping charges after escape from CMCF

Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) confirmed Taylor was a former employee of the district, and he retired in 2020.

RPD officials said no other information will be released at this time. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson man pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking on Tuesday, August 30. According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. Holder was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed carjacking on April 14. 2021. Holder will be sentenced on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman sentenced for boyfriend’s 2018 stabbing death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was found guilty of second degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of her boyfriend, was sentenced. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said 27-year-old Nakia Wilson was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended. Earlier this month, Wilson was convicted by a jury […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Newton County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence, Mississippi. Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor to recommend deputy fire chief

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor. He plans to recommend Cade as the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Richland, MS
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with DUI after crashing into school bus

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after troopers said he crashed into a school bus in Lawrence County. The crash happened on Highway 84 just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 1994 Nissan Altima, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Green, was traveling west on […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lust#Gratification#Violent Crime#Rcsd#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt neighbors help amid Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt is one of many cities in Mississippi that’s helping the City of Jackson during its water crisis. Gluckstadt is partnering with both the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance and Salvation Army to hold a bottled water drive for all residents in Jackson. Leaders said they saw a need […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission scandal

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sudie Teague-Jones, a woman charged in connection to a Hinds County Election Commission scandal, pled guilty to five counts of fraud and bribery on Monday, August 29. Prosecutors said she was originally charged with charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud in February. Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson was charged with […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowner frustrated with daily water disruptions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s growing water crisis is becoming a daily disruption for those living in the city. Frustration is mounting as people said they do not know when they will have water again. J.C. Johnson Junior has lived in Jackson for more than 60 years, and he said the problem has only gotten […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson VA to host veteran water giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will hold a water distribution event for veterans and their families on September 2. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the main facility in Jackson. The water distribution event is designed to provide assistance to veterans and their families during the ongoing water crisis affecting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

National Guard to distribute water in Jackson starting Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the super sites for water distribution in Jackson will be up and running on Thursday, August 31. The Mississippi National Guard will help distribute the water at the locations, which will be released soon. Six-hundred guardsmen and 123 vehicles will help distribute water and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders vote to provide water to Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on August 31 to provide the City of Jackson with 15 pallets of bottled water starting Friday, September 2 to aid in the ongoing water crisis. In addition, the Board offered to provide 2 million gallons of water per day, coming from Vicksburg’s […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Academy Sports distributes water for Jackson neighbors

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Academy Sports + Outdoors had free cases of water Wednesday at both area stores to help Jackson neighbors amid the water crisis. The stores are located in Madison and Flowood. “We had two 18-wheelers delivered to our stores this morning. We have over 3,000 cases of water available. We had people lined up before […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to help with Jackson water crisis

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to help with the Jackson water crisis, and they need your help. There will be several water drives in order to collect water for Jackson neighbors. The City of Pearl, in partnership with Main Street Pearl and the Pearl Chamber of Commerce, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy