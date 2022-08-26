Man charged with gratification of lust in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested in connection to a sex crime in Richland on Wednesday, August 24.

Officials with the Richland Police Department (RPD) said Sam Taylor was charged with gratification of lust. His bond was set at $100,000.

Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) confirmed Taylor was a former employee of the district, and he retired in 2020.

RPD officials said no other information will be released at this time. They said the investigation is ongoing.

