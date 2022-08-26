Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear Announces $25 Million To Plug Orphan Wells Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT (Aug. 25, 2022) – As part of his Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced a $25 million grant to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the commonwealth. The initiative is expected to create 180 jobs. “This initial grant will not only create...
Beshear signs flood relief bill, providing short-term aid for Eastern Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a flood relief package into law, providing about $213 million for eastern Kentucky communities still recovering after the disaster. The Democratic governor and the GOP-led legislature promised that the measure amounted to a temporary solution, and that more aid would be needed by the time the legislature returns for its regular session in January.
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
Gallrein Farms Featured on TAG! Kentuckiana's Most Instagramable Places
The Gallrein Farm's Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival is the perfect way to kick off fall and get the perfect Instagram pictures! Great Day Live reporters Nailah Spencer and Elle Bottom gave a sneak peek of what you expect at the festival and where to get the best pictures at the farm. Learn more at gallreinfarms.com.
