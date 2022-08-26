Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Related
Portland business owner's rental van, $10,000 worth of equipment stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — One Portland business owner said she's praying for answers and action, after her rental truck full of equipment vanished early Monday morning. She knows she's not the only one facing high levels of theft and crime in recent months. "It's lawless. It's completely lawless and there's...
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
Taxi driver hospitalized after shooting on I-205, suspect taken into custody
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Radio Cab taxi driver drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in the back on Interstate 205 near the Glisan exit, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Officers have taken a suspect they believe is the shooter into...
KGW
Portland bartender running from Oregon to South Carolina hit by driver in Texas
Grady Lambert was making the cross-country journey to show support for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is not expected to survive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He told me to drive or he was going to kill me': Woman held at gunpoint in Portland describes escape
PORTLAND, Ore. — Quick thinking and the aid of some Good Samaritans helped an Uber-driving mother of four escape from a man who held her at gunpoint in Southeast Portland early Monday morning. The woman, whose first name is Kri, said she was driving Uber when she picked up...
'It's deeply upsetting': Vandals break into SW Portland church, cause extensive damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Southwest Portland arrived to find their building had been broken into and vandalized. "It's deeply upsetting," said Pastor Sarah Sanderson-Doughty. "There's a sense of insecurity and fear because this is a safe space that has been breached."
Portland man gravely injured during cross-country run for a cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in mid-March, Grady Lambert picked Cannon Beach, Ore. as the place to start his more than 4,000-mile run to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. "He just had such a big heart and compassion for those who struggled," his father Mark Lambert said. Mark and Julie...
PHOTOS: Gas explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businesses
Authorities said an explosion shattered hundreds of windows and damaged several businesses near Southwest 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street on Sunday, Aug. 28.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
In-N-Out Burger denied application for proposed Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — In-N-Out Burger's plan to open a Beaverton restaurant hit a roadblock this week. The Oregonian/OregonLive was first to report that the California burger chain's application for a restaurant at 10565 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy was denied Monday by Washington County's land use hearings officer Tim Turner.
Amid Portland crime spike, mayor pledges support for police
PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city cannot choose between strengthening its police bureau and holding officers accountable during a city council meeting on Wednesday. “That does not mean there should not be accountability. There should be that too," Wheeler said. "It's a ‘both and' ......
C-TRAN's bus rapid transit system expanding to Mill Plain Boulevard in 2023
VANCOUVER, Wash. — C-TRAN's bus rapid transit system, The Vine, is expanding to Mill Plain Boulevard in 2023. The agency says Mill Plain is Vancouver’s second-busiest transit corridor and expects The Vine will greatly improve service. Crews broke ground on the transit line in September 2021. This comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Violent weekend in Portland: Officers respond to 3 homicides, 7 other shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a violent weekend in Portland, with officers responding to three homicides and seven other shootings, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported Monday morning. PPB said officers were stretched so thin over the weekend, they were unable to respond to multiple illegal street racing "takeovers"...
KGW
PGE shuts down power to Salem neighborhood during 90-degree heat
The outage was expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to install underground wire.
Sheriff: Oregon marijuana grows busted, 12 people arrested
DAYTON, Ore. — Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and...
KGW
Mother of 4 describes escape from man who held her at gunpoint in Portland
The woman was held at gunpoint by a passenger while she was driving Uber this weekend. She spoke to KGW's Katherine Cook about how she was able to escape.
Domestic violence murder puts a spotlight on community bail funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The arrest of a man accused of killing his former partner has put a spotlight on the Portland Freedom Fund, the nonprofit group that bailed him out of jail one week earlier. Mohamad Osman Adan was behind held on charges stemming from repeated incidents of violence and threats towards Racheal Abraham, the mother of his children.
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
Mother pleads with Portland police to crack down on thefts of Kia, Hyundai vehicles
PORTLAND, Oregon — A Portland mother is asking police to crack down on the so-called Kia Challenge, a car theft trend she said her daughter has participated in. "They're stealing these cars, wrecking them or joyriding in them and wrecking them," said Sherrie, who asked KGW not to use her last name.
Newberg introduces gift card program to encourage people to shop local
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Newberg has a new program — The Berg Gift Card — that's meant to help small businesses that struggled during the pandemic. "The last two years have been interesting to say the least," said Jennifer Sitter owner of Pulp & Circumstance who is part of the program. "We were part of the shutdown, so we had to close."
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0