Portland, OR

KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

In-N-Out Burger denied application for proposed Beaverton restaurant

BEAVERTON, Ore. — In-N-Out Burger's plan to open a Beaverton restaurant hit a roadblock this week. The Oregonian/OregonLive was first to report that the California burger chain's application for a restaurant at 10565 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy was denied Monday by Washington County's land use hearings officer Tim Turner.
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Amid Portland crime spike, mayor pledges support for police

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city cannot choose between strengthening its police bureau and holding officers accountable during a city council meeting on Wednesday. “That does not mean there should not be accountability. There should be that too," Wheeler said. "It's a ‘both and' ......
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Sheriff: Oregon marijuana grows busted, 12 people arrested

DAYTON, Ore. — Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KGW

Domestic violence murder puts a spotlight on community bail funds

PORTLAND, Ore. — The arrest of a man accused of killing his former partner has put a spotlight on the Portland Freedom Fund, the nonprofit group that bailed him out of jail one week earlier. Mohamad Osman Adan was behind held on charges stemming from repeated incidents of violence and threats towards Racheal Abraham, the mother of his children.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Newberg introduces gift card program to encourage people to shop local

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Newberg has a new program — The Berg Gift Card — that's meant to help small businesses that struggled during the pandemic. "The last two years have been interesting to say the least," said Jennifer Sitter owner of Pulp & Circumstance who is part of the program. "We were part of the shutdown, so we had to close."
NEWBERG, OR
Portland, OR
