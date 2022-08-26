ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
srnnews.com

Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy