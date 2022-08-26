ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home

By Monica Nakashima
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5kHr_0hWvrcCE00

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning.

According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing a possible gas leak at approximately 1:36 a.m.

3 housekeepers allege hostile work environment, unpaid overtime in lawsuit against Talladega College

Crews arrived on the scene and found a vehicle crashed into a house with a structural collapse and an active gas leak from a service line under the vehicle. Law enforcement on the scene stated there was someone still inside the vehicle and it was unknown if he was armed.

Talladega Fire and Rescue said the vehicle was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement before the driver lost control of the vehicle. Two passengers from the vehicle exited the car and were transported by Northstar EMS for medical care.

A decision was eventually made to approach the vehicle to determine the injuries of the patient and the potential entrapment of the occupant.

While approaching, it was discovered the occupant had what appeared to be a firearm on his person and a decision was made to retreat back. SWAT officers with Talladega PD were called in to secure the driver and clear the scene for gas crews.

According to the post, TFD crews extricated the patient from the vehicle with the assistance of SWAT officers. The patient was turned over to NorthStar EMS and transported to an unknown hospital. Crews then waited for the removal of the vehicle from the home and stabilized the home temporarily.

Alabama woman struck by lightning ‘lucky to be alive,’ according to doctors

The duplex home was occupied at the time but there were no injuries to the occupants. The occupants of the duplex were advised they could not remain at the home due to life safety hazards.

