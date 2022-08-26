ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puFJ3_0hWvrQYO00

DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries.

William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clouse pleaded guilty to one count murder (proximate result of committing endangering children - abuse - serious physical harm) in July, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.

In February 2020, police responded to William Clouse’s home after getting a 911 call reporting his two-month-old son, Gabriel, was not breathing.

“An autopsy revealed the infant had suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages,” according to a previous statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “The defendant was alone with the infant when these injuries occurred.”

Gabriel died at Dayton Children’s Hospital three days later.

A grand jury indicted him on murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless homicide in February 2021. Clouse previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Plea documents filed last week show charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless homicide were dismissed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Helen Wingeier
5d ago

Pore child! Hope he enjoys every day he serves in prison bc don't nobody in the joint like no baby killer !

Reply(1)
7
Connie Smith
5d ago

I love how these people claim in Sanity and their no history of mental illness. u all know exactly what ur doing.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm

GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
GERMANTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine Examiner

UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute

Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
peakofohio.com

Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty

A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing

A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy