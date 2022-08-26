Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg WV went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022, at 3:34 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting. She was born on November 3, 1963, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter of Sarah Ann Flanary & the late Rod Flanary Sr.
WTAP
Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Wolfgang Ed
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
WTAP
Obituary: Ford, Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, after a long battle with illness, surrounded by family and friends. Amy was born in Portsmouth on August 30, 1975, to John and Clara (Holt) Jackson. She attended Belpre High School and was a member of the girls’ basketball team before graduating in 1993. Amy pursued a career in phlebotomy and worked as a phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years, before working briefly as a cook at the Washington County Jail. Amy was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and friends, and video games. Amy was an animal lover and had two cats, Gordon and Marshie. Amy used to play volleyball leisurely and also played women’s and co-ed slow-pitch softball. But, her greatest achievement came in 2003 with the birth of her daughter. Amy was a strong believer in the Lord and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, in Devola, Ohio. Friends and family remember her as a kind-hearted and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone and who put everyone else’s needs and wants before her own.
WTAP
Mike Molinari talks about W.Va. natives being in the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With one more day until the Backyard Brawl begins, we continue our series speaking with former football Mountaineers about their time in the historic rivalry. Mike Molinari, a punter and holder for the West Virginia Mountaineers says that he can’t wait to see this rivalry back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Heckert, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck”
On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, the loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughter, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.
WTAP
Obituary: Shepherd, Paul Lavere
Paul Lavere Shepherd, 88, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, WV, and former resident of Defuniak Springs, Florida for 28 years, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta, OH. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Walton, WV a son of the late Reverend William C. Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Martin. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, and attended West Virginia University where he played football for the Mountaineers.
WTAP
Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.
Leo O. Gandor went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side. A long-time resident of Marietta and a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Glidden Gandor on October 29, 1962. Leo was born in Cabaiguan of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in 1941, before arriving in Marietta in 1953. He loved this country and found it a great privilege to become a U. S. citizen.
WTAP
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
WTAP
Obituary: Gifford, Sally Rose
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith. She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia
(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back...
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Michael A.
Michael A. Jackson, 48 of Belpre passed away on August 28, 2022. He was born June 24, 1974, in West Branch, MI, a son of Henry E. Jackson (Teresa) of Vienna, WV, and Jerie A. Hude (Bob) of West Branch, MI. Mike was a carpenter/handyman. He enjoyed nature, fishing, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Antill, Glen Lewis
Glen Lewis Antill, 84, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, after a short bout with cancer. Glen was born on June 22, 1938, to John and Clara Antill of Wingett Run. Well known to the community, Glen worked at the Colegate Food Center for 55 years, having been the owner for the last 22 of those years. As well, he was a member and trustee of the Souls Harbor Baptist Church for 41 years.
Comments / 11