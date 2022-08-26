Southern Arkansas University is accepting applications for a 9 –month tenure track Assistant Professor of Physics position in the College of Science and Engineering. Our rapidly growing Engineering and Physics Department is housed in a dedicated, state of the art facility with new labs fully equipped with the latest equipment, complemented with a full fledge engineering machine shop. Southern Arkansas University offers competitive salaries commensurate with experience, as well as an excellent fringe benefit package.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO