Assistant Professor of Physics
Southern Arkansas University is accepting applications for a 9 –month tenure track Assistant Professor of Physics position in the College of Science and Engineering. Our rapidly growing Engineering and Physics Department is housed in a dedicated, state of the art facility with new labs fully equipped with the latest equipment, complemented with a full fledge engineering machine shop. Southern Arkansas University offers competitive salaries commensurate with experience, as well as an excellent fringe benefit package.
SAU welcomes the largest enrollment in school’s history
Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, has exceeded its enrollment predictions with increases in first-year, transfer, and graduate students. SAU is celebrating a record-breaking enrollment with 5,094 Muleriders, a 15% increase for fall 2022. SAU’s commitment to offering in-demand programs and providing a “culture of caring” approach has provided a tremendous appeal to a diverse group of students.
