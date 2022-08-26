Read full article on original website
‘It means a great deal’: HBCU football programs react to CW Richmond partnership to broadcast games
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is an exciting announcement that will change the way all of us watch HBCU Football in the Greater Richmond area. This year, CW Richmond will air several CIAA football games, including a number of Virginia State and Virginia Union matchups. It’s good news for these...
Mechanicsville, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monacan High School football team will have a game with Hanover High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mechanicsville principal hopes to have update on football suspension by Friday
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles Stevens provided an update on the investigation into hazing allegations within its football program in a message to parents Wednesday night. “While we are disappointed to have to cancel this week’s games, I can share with you that we are...
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond
See the complete depth chart for UVA football's first game of the 2022 season
Phoenix Captures First Win in Program Debut; Tops Brunswick 17-6 in Defensive Battle
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team captured its first-ever regular season contest with a hard fought 17-6 win over Brunswick HS on Friday night in front of a packed house in Lawrenceville. Defense was at a premium for both teams and the Phoenix was able to take advantage...
CW Richmond to air HBCU football games
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CW Richmond will be home to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football games this fall. Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before kick-off. Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in November. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept....
‘It’s still unbelievable he’s not with us’: Mother of Xavier Brown speaks out ahead of his special ceremony
Xavier Brown, the 23-year-old man killed in a Shockoe Bottom shooting in May, is being honored at Monacan High School Thursday, Sept. 1.
Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
Two new Raising Cane’s locations opening in Chesterfield County
Raising Cane's has announced there will be two new locations opening in Chesterfield County very soon.
Kristen Gardner Beal and Lance Lemon to open Penny’s Wine Shop in Richmond
For Penny’s co-owners Kristen Gardner Beal and Lance Lemon, the upcoming shop is a return to the original vision of their other shared venture, Richwine, which launched in late 2020.
25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
(REMEMBER TUES JUNE21st?) SHES BACK RVA ON A SAT. NITE ( SEPT17th)
GLORILLA shut down RVA earlier this summer on Tues. June21st, now she returns FNF style to RVA on a Saturday night. September17th 2022 she will be live at Mainstage downtown Richmond. Your chance to win tickets with DjSirRj M-F 3pm-7pm on iPower92 is coming next week !
Kiara Thompson named region 1 Virginia Teacher of the Year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond Public Schools science teacher received a special surprise of being recognized among the best educators in the state. Kiara Thompson of Thomas C. Boushall Middle School was named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region 1. The honor was certainly a surprise for Thompson. She...
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Get outside and celebrate! James River Week offers weeklong event series
Back for the second year, the 2023 James River Week offers a weeklong event series in September for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages throughout the Metro-Richmond area.
Richmond science teacher named Region 1 Teacher of the Year
"I tell my students every year if you’re ever in my class you’re always going to be in my class,” Kiara Thompson said.
Soul Vegan Block Party coming to Jackson Ward in Richmond
A festival dedicated to introducing and promoting a plant-based diet lifestyle to communities of color is kicking off in Richmond in September.
Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and that backups are 3.5...
Virginia's Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
Aug. 31, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Richmond students head back to class for new school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, thousands of children across Central Virginia went back to class for the start of the school year, including students in Richmond. In front of J.L. Francis Elementary School in Richmond’s southside, Superintendent Jason Kamras and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney greeted students as they got off the bus to head to class for their first day of school.
