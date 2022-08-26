ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works responds to Woodfin’s calls for change

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Birmingham Water Works have spoken out for the first time since Mayor Randall Woodfin took them to task earlier this week. Woodfin called out the board for what he called a poor billing system. He said he has received complaints about extremely high water bills and inconsistent billing. […]
Birmingham Water Works appoints interim purchasing manager

The Birmingham Water Works has appointed an interim purchasing manager, while the “position is posted and candidates are recruited to fill this position,” according to an email from General Manager Michael Johnson sent to BWWB members last week and obtained by AL.com. Reis Logan replaces Edward Travis, who...
The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
Alabamians can apply for a Medical Cannabis business license starting Thursday

On September 1, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will allow interested Alabamians to download the forms to apply to be a licensed medical marijuana grower, transporter, processor, dispensary operator, or vertical integrator. Alabama Today spoke with Antoine Mordican, who hopes to be one of the medical cannabis growers on Monday.
Metro Roundup: Birmingham 2023 budget focuses on youth, neighborhood cleanup

Birmingham officials are expecting a strong economy in fiscal 2023, predicting a 14% growth in city revenues over the next year. The fiscal 2023 budget approved by the Birmingham City Council in late June anticipates revenues will grow by $62 million from an estimated $455 million in fiscal 2022 to $517 million in fiscal 2023, which began July 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Birmingham Water Works
Red Mountain Expressway work could soon streamline your commute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you travel Highway 31 to or from work your commute could soon be drastically improved. The Alabama Department of Transportation has been working on the Red Mountain Expressway Project for months and the popular road may soon have an additional lane for drivers. ALDOT is...
Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets

After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides

Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
Birmingham startups take $75,000 in prizes at Alabama Launchpad

A pair of Birmingham-based companies took the top prizes in the Alabama Launchpad finale this week. Winning the $25,000 concept-stage prize was Ride Resorts, a pay-to-ride mountain biking resort developer that pairs with landowners to design and build mountain bike experiences on the property. TaxxWiz, a tool for tax professionals,...
