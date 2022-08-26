Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works responds to Woodfin’s calls for change
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Birmingham Water Works have spoken out for the first time since Mayor Randall Woodfin took them to task earlier this week. Woodfin called out the board for what he called a poor billing system. He said he has received complaints about extremely high water bills and inconsistent billing. […]
Birmingham Water Works appoints interim purchasing manager
The Birmingham Water Works has appointed an interim purchasing manager, while the “position is posted and candidates are recruited to fill this position,” according to an email from General Manager Michael Johnson sent to BWWB members last week and obtained by AL.com. Reis Logan replaces Edward Travis, who...
Birmingham mayor says Water Works Board denied automatic meter bids: ‘It is ridiculous’
A simple technology could save Birmingham residents lots of money on water bills, but Mayor Randall Woodfin says politics are getting in the way. Roughly 13,000 customers in the Birmingham metro area have had or continue to deal with billing issues such as multiple billing or overestimated meter charges, with some of these reports going as far back as October.
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
wbrc.com
‘I want the problem fixed’: Birmingham mayor applying new pressure to water works after WBRC reporting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Tuesday night made his strongest comments yet about ongoing problems at the Birmingham Water Works uncovered by a 6 On Your Side Investigation. “The water works has a billing problem,” Woodfin said. “They have an efficiency problem, they have a customer service...
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Tells Water Works Board: ‘Get Out of the Way’
After hearing the story of one Birmingham resident’s exorbitant water bill and ongoing complaints from many other residents, Mayor Randall Woodfin on Monday called on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) “to get out of the way” of the body’s general manager, Michael Johnson. In a...
altoday.com
Alabamians can apply for a Medical Cannabis business license starting Thursday
On September 1, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will allow interested Alabamians to download the forms to apply to be a licensed medical marijuana grower, transporter, processor, dispensary operator, or vertical integrator. Alabama Today spoke with Antoine Mordican, who hopes to be one of the medical cannabis growers on Monday.
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County residents to vote on regulation of low-speed vehicles, golf carts
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — This November, Shelby County voters will see an amendment on their ballot regarding the use of low speed vehicles. If the amendment passes it would authorize the Shelby County Commission and municipalities to regulate the use of vehicles like certain golf carts on certain public roads.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Birmingham 2023 budget focuses on youth, neighborhood cleanup
Birmingham officials are expecting a strong economy in fiscal 2023, predicting a 14% growth in city revenues over the next year. The fiscal 2023 budget approved by the Birmingham City Council in late June anticipates revenues will grow by $62 million from an estimated $455 million in fiscal 2022 to $517 million in fiscal 2023, which began July 1.
New transit system set to start rolling soon in Birmingham
If you need a ride, you're in luck! The Birmingham Rapid Transit will be ready to roll in the Magic City very soon.
Legally-blind Alabama woman helped make McDonald’s orders easier for visually impaired
Krista Hamilton grew up at McDonald’s. Through her teens, she worked in the family business with her brothers and parents, who are franchise owners of 10 McDonald’s restaurants in Etowah, Shelby, Jefferson and Talladega counties. That was before she lost most of her sight about six years ago....
wbrc.com
Red Mountain Expressway work could soon streamline your commute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you travel Highway 31 to or from work your commute could soon be drastically improved. The Alabama Department of Transportation has been working on the Red Mountain Expressway Project for months and the popular road may soon have an additional lane for drivers. ALDOT is...
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County testing Patton Creek for E. Coli, residents urged to stay away until further notice
HOOVER, Ala. — Jefferson County is asking people who live near Patton Creek to stay away from it. County officials are testing the water for E. Coli. The county will notify residents about the creek as needed. In the meantime, you can sign up for notifications here.
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets
After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
birminghamtimes.com
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
He sued an Alabama city for diluting ‘the strength of Black voters.’ Now he’s on the council.
Eric Calhoun sued a small Alabama city four years ago for maintaining an election system that he said was unfair, unconstitutional and was created to “dilute the strength of Black voters.”. Now, the longtime Pleasant Grove resident is starting a new role as a city councilman. Calhoun, who was...
Birmingham startups take $75,000 in prizes at Alabama Launchpad
A pair of Birmingham-based companies took the top prizes in the Alabama Launchpad finale this week. Winning the $25,000 concept-stage prize was Ride Resorts, a pay-to-ride mountain biking resort developer that pairs with landowners to design and build mountain bike experiences on the property. TaxxWiz, a tool for tax professionals,...
AL.com
