nunya bidness 007
5d ago
keep Jimmy. trey Lance is not any better. unless you have already given up on post season. but, real petty reason, shelf a qb just so a team in your division doesn't get him. says alot about the organization.
ESPN
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan calls 'shocking' Jimmy Garoppolo return a 'win-win' for both parties
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It was about a month ago that San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan began having conversations about what a scenario in which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the team might look like. By that time, Garoppolo's right shoulder surgery had ruined...
Seahawks Call on Trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims: NFL Tracker
Follow our live tracker as the team moves towards the 53-man limit. ... and more.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
‘Slim to none’: Kyle Shanahan reveals true nature of 49ers’ shocking Jimmy Garoppolo decision
Amid the beginning of roster cuts yesterday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers made a fairly shocking decision. After all of the trade rumors floating around Jimmy Garoppolo’s name this offseason, the 49ers ultimately decided to restructure his contract and keep him in San Fran for the upcoming season. This...
NFL・
Huskies Offer Long-Range-Shooting Son of Former Sonic
Christian King stands six inches shorter than his father.
49ers approached Jimmy Garoppolo about staying weeks ago
Although the 49ers attempted to trade Jimmy Garoppolo for months — both before and after his March shoulder surgery — the parties agreed to a surprising reunion. While Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he did not believe this was a possibility, he floated it to his former starting quarterback near the start of training camp.
Trey Lance’s immediate reaction to 49ers’ decision to not trade Jimmy Garoppolo
In a surprising turn of events, the San Francisco 49ers opted not to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but to retain him and restructure a one-year contract to ensure his stay in 2022. After months of rumors that a Garoppolo trade was near and that projected starter Trey Lance was turning heads in practice, the 49ers did exactly what everyone thought they wouldn’t do.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s 1-year 49ers contract details, revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo took a massive pay cut to stay with the San Francisco 49ers as Trey Lance’s backup. And now we know how big of a haircut he’s taking. Jimmy G was set to earn a whopping $25.62 million this season before agreeing to a new one-year, $6.5 million contract, a more than $19 million pay cut. Garoppolo’s contract has incentives that could add almost $9 million to the deal’s value, according to contract details shared by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Twitter on Tuesday.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he felt the chances of trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason “seemed slim to none” and was always comfortable with having him return. “The chances were, to me, it seemed slim to none,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I remember the first week of training camp me saying to Jimmy like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like any of these opportunities, if you don’t go to the place you want, you can’t get the contract that you want, we would love to have you here as a backup in that deal.’ I want you to know that we feel that way but I also think there’s no way you’re not gonna get something as this goes throughout training camp.”
