ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Township, MI

Kalkaska Sheriff: Clearwater Township Man Admits to Killing Man with 2×4, Cane

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTcNO_0hWvpWmK00

A Clearwater Township man was arrested after admitting to killing another man after hitting him in the head with a 2×4 and a cane, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2×4.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, and found Hamminga inside the home with severe wounds to his head. He was then confirmed dead by EMS.

Watrous, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, is currently in custody on a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage

Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
ALBA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kalkaska County, MI
Kalkaska County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater Township, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Kalkaska Sheriff#Kalkaska Central Dispatch#Ems
9&10 News

Clare County Animal Control Working to Save Dog Stranded On Cranberry Lake Island

Clare County Animal Control Officers are working to get a dog off of the island on Cranberry Lake, according to the Clare County Animal Shelter. The dog is a brown and white great dane who is believed to have been on the island for 11 days, according to a Facebook post by Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson who works at Clare County Animal Shelter. He found her on the island by using a drone with another animal control officer. They were able to track her for a little bit, but then she went missing again.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Frederic Township Fire Dept. Awarded Infant Safe Sleep Certificate

First responders in northern Michigan are being recognized for spreading awareness of safe sleep practices for infants and babies. Frederic Township Fire Department was awarded with the Infant Safe Sleep Certificate by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday. Since 2017, the department has been educating new parents of the right and wrong ways to put a baby to sleep.
FREDERIC TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent

HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Nottawa Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a local resident discovered the deceased body of an elderly female on the edge of the roadway. The woman appears...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy