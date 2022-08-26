Kalkaska Sheriff: Clearwater Township Man Admits to Killing Man with 2×4, Cane

A Clearwater Township man was arrested after admitting to killing another man after hitting him in the head with a 2×4 and a cane, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2×4.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, and found Hamminga inside the home with severe wounds to his head. He was then confirmed dead by EMS.

Watrous, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, is currently in custody on a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond.