Youth track program gives back to the community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth cross-country and track program is giving back to the community Friday.

Fast Feet Youngstown presented a check for $1,000 to Project MKC at Second Sole in Boardman.

It’s all of the program’s proceeds for the year.

MKC has dozens of projects dedicated to helping kids in Northeast Ohio.

Kristie Shumaker with Fast Feet said MKC does a great job of giving back and it’s something she wanted to support.

“When we started Fast Feet Youngstown we wanted to give kids in the area an opportunity to be active but we also wanted to be able to give back to those kids,” said Shumaker.

All of the funds will be used to support MKC’s dozens of programs in the Valley.

