ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youth track program gives back to the community

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHyMQ_0hWvpSFQ00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth cross-country and track program is giving back to the community Friday.

Fast Feet Youngstown presented a check for $1,000 to Project MKC at Second Sole in Boardman.

National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown

It’s all of the program’s proceeds for the year.

MKC has dozens of projects dedicated to helping kids in Northeast Ohio.

Kristie Shumaker with Fast Feet said MKC does a great job of giving back and it’s something she wanted to support.

“When we started Fast Feet Youngstown we wanted to give kids in the area an opportunity to be active but we also wanted to be able to give back to those kids,” said Shumaker.

All of the funds will be used to support MKC’s dozens of programs in the Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Middletown, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mkc#Charity#Project Mkc#Second Sole#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy