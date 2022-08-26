ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

Superheroes band together to visit children at Penn State Health

HERSHEY, Pa. — Superheroes around the community banded together to bring smiles to patients at Penn State Children's Hospital today. Spider-Man, Superman and Captain America all dropped in on patients today by rappelling down the side of the hospital, located in Derry Township, Dauphin County. The superheroes weren't just...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

UPMC welcomes inaugural class of new nursing program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday marked the first day of school for dozens of future nurses in Harrisburg. “I know when I was younger I got hurt a lot, breaking bones and stuff and spent a lot of time in doctors’ offices and I really liked what they did," said Tessa Richardson.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected to be approved this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The latest COVID-19 booster shots could start to roll out in early September, according to public health officials. The updated Pfizer and Moderna shots were submitted last week to the FDA and CDC for authorization. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommends authorizations before...
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania

Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania. The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. State government leaders announced the program at a farm...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing Hershey man located safely, police say

HERSHEY, Pa. — Update, 1:20 p.m.: Gerald Maguire was located and is safe, according to State Police. State Police are searching for a Hershey man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen on Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according...
HERSHEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State lawmakers' base salary could jump to six figures unless vote to freeze is set

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures. How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year. With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
LEWISBERRY, PA
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA
WBRE

PA woman charged with labor trafficking foster kids

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free.  According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

New Pennsylvania State Troopers Graduate from Police Academy

Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 164th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets the rigorous training and education they received...
HERSHEY, PA
