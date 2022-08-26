Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
Hershey Med president leaves job; national search for replacement planned
Deborah Berini has left her job as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A brief statement from Penn State Health on Monday gives no reason for her departure, and a spokeswoman said she would provide no further information. Deborah Addo, the executive vice president and chief...
Superheroes band together to visit children at Penn State Health
HERSHEY, Pa. — Superheroes around the community banded together to bring smiles to patients at Penn State Children's Hospital today. Spider-Man, Superman and Captain America all dropped in on patients today by rappelling down the side of the hospital, located in Derry Township, Dauphin County. The superheroes weren't just...
UPMC welcomes inaugural class of new nursing program
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday marked the first day of school for dozens of future nurses in Harrisburg. “I know when I was younger I got hurt a lot, breaking bones and stuff and spent a lot of time in doctors’ offices and I really liked what they did," said Tessa Richardson.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected to be approved this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The latest COVID-19 booster shots could start to roll out in early September, according to public health officials. The updated Pfizer and Moderna shots were submitted last week to the FDA and CDC for authorization. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommends authorizations before...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania
Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania. The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. State government leaders announced the program at a farm...
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories to pay $77,000 to resolve hiring discrimination case
LANCASTER, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants at the federal contractor’s Lancaster facility. An OFCCP compliance review found that...
Central Pa. organizations raise human trafficking awareness as Pennsylvania sees a rise in cases
YORK, Pa. — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg has been providing human trafficking services and education in Pennsylvania through its Pa. Alliance Against Trafficking in Humans: Route 15 Projects (PAATH15) since 2014. “We have seen an upward of about 600 victims, and family members that were eligible for services under...
Missing Hershey man located safely, police say
HERSHEY, Pa. — Update, 1:20 p.m.: Gerald Maguire was located and is safe, according to State Police. State Police are searching for a Hershey man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen on Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according...
Mechanicsburg senior care facility uses robots to battle staff shortages
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Like many businesses, Messiah Lifeways in Cumberland County has been no stranger to staffing shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior living facility is adapting and testing out robots to help maintain the facility. “We are still facing challenges in hiring," Messiah Lifeways President...
State lawmakers' base salary could jump to six figures unless vote to freeze is set
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures. How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year. With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate...
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
WGAL
Silver Spring Township Police hold news conference about 'large amount of blood' recently found
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County will hold a news conference today after a large amount of blood was found on and along a roadway in Silver Spring Township. "Silver Spring Township Police is investigating an incident involving suspicious circumstances in the area of Ashburg Drive....
abc27.com
York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
PA woman charged with labor trafficking foster kids
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free. According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]
Authorities ask for public assistance on identifying source of blood found of Cumberland County roadway
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss "suspicious" blood that was found on a Cumberland County road last weekend. Authorities say on Aug. 27 around 7:15 a.m., evidence of a traumatic injury was discovered in the area of Ashburg...
skooknews.com
New Pennsylvania State Troopers Graduate from Police Academy
Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 164th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets the rigorous training and education they received...
Mercury
Berks lawyer charged with conspiring with client to cheat Harrisburg law firm out of $120,000
A Shillington lawyer has been charged with taking $120,000 from an escrow account he set up on behalf of a client who disputed what a Harrisburg law firm claimed as its share of a civil settlement. Berks County detectives, with assistance from Northern Berks Regional police, arrested Michael J. Cammarano,...
