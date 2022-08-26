“It’s so important for us to utilize and exercise our right to vote”: celebrating National Women’s Equality Day

Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘Watching from the sidelines:’ Mayor of Garden City officially steps down to focus on his family
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was the last day on the job for the mayor of Garden City. Mayor Don Bethune made the sudden announcement of his early departure two weeks ago. WTOC was the first to share the news. He sat down in an exclusive one-on-one with WTOC...
wtoc.com
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might continue to feel like summer for a few more weeks in the Coastal Empire, but this weekend is the symbolic end of the season for a lot of people. And Plant Riverside District wants to send it out with a bang. The riverfront complex...
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
wtoc.com
Incoming SCCPSS board president continuing musical performances
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The incoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board president is not quitting his day job - or in this case - his night job. And that’s good news for local music fans. Roger Moss will be performing this week with Angel Gabriel - a show...
wtoc.com
Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
wtoc.com
‘We work together on a team:’ 3000 Jacob Kits made for Beaufort Co. schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several different Lowcountry agencies came together to make almost 3000 Jacob Kits Wednesday for Beaufort County schools. We’ve been reporting on Jacob Kits in Beaufort for years, it’s the county’s goal to have a kit in every classroom. The kits include gloves, gauze,...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Kaity White
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some times inspiration comes from a number of different sources but all can help lead you on the path for your life’s work. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Kaity White from Effingham County. Kaity White teaches kindergarten special education at Ebenezer Elementary...
wtoc.com
Fireworks show added to Labor Day beach bash on Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a two-day Beach Bash. The special edition to this year’s celebration is a fireworks show! They haven’t done fireworks to round out the Labor Day weekend in two years because of COVID, but it’s back and organizers say they’re so excited to have people from all over here come here to celebrate.
wtoc.com
New Hampstead K-8 school officially open in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school is now open in Chatham county. Some students got a first look at the New Hampstead K-8 school. The new features in the building includes state of the art white boards that allows for interactive student engagement and a brand new playground. Savannah-Chatham...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for the opening of new Parker’s House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Parker’s House, Home for Women, which sits where the former J.C. Lewis Healthcare building was on Fahm Street. Parker’s House is the only facility solely focused on providing comprehensive services and emergency shelter for unaccompanied women from...
wtoc.com
Travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend as suspension of Georgia gas tax is extended
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state gas tax heading into the holiday weekend. The extension will remain in place until October 12. Drivers in Hinesville say the lower gas prices have been motivation to hit the road this holiday weekend. “I’m going...
wtoc.com
Celebrating Black Business Month: 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food re-opened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah just four months ago. But the roots of the restaurant and its recipes run deep into Savannah and Lowcountry history. Morolayo Akinrinnola and OriBemi Adetutu are the chef owners. They joined...
wtoc.com
Murdaugh lawyers expect to receive discovery material Wednesday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The lawyers for Alex Murdaugh said in a statement they expect to receive evidence from the state in the trial of the deaths of his wife and son. Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said they received an order from Judge Clifton Newman Tuesday afternoon compelling the state to comply with the discovery requirements and make the evidence available to the defense.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
wtoc.com
What to do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little water goes a long way in Valerie Tenney’s apartment on Wilmington Island. But earlier this year, a water bill five times higher than what she’s used to paying became a source of concern and then lingering frustration. ”They send me a notice...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island businesses hoping tourist season doesn’t wrap up after Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching marking the unofficial end of summer. As popular tourist spots wind down for the season businesses are also expecting a slowdown. Labor Day is on the minds of a lot of people including many businesses on Tybee Island. That’s because...
wtoc.com
$1.3 million allocated for Beaufort Co. administration building renovations
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most important buildings in Beaufort county is getting a makeover, after initially being built more than 30 years ago. The Beaufort County administration building was built back in 1991 and the county says now it’s time for some repairs. To do...
wtoc.com
Buckingham Landing residents suing Beaufort Co. over Daufuskie ferry dock location
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Daufuskie ferry dock was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Beaufort County found a temporary solution. Six years later, a permanent alternative still hasn’t been found and residents are upset. In the last few months, some people living in the Buckingham Landing neighborhood...
wtoc.com
Tickets on sale for PGA Tour event coming to Lowcountry
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour is returning to Jasper County this fall, and you can get your tickets right now. Daily grounds tickets are now on sale for the CJ Cup tournament. The tournament will be held at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, Oct. 19-23. This...
wtoc.com
Preparing for Labor Day travel and safety on the roadways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to pack up the car and get going on your Labor Day holiday trip. But before you go, there are a few steps you can take to make your trip go smooth. Of course, anything with your car can happen but the...
