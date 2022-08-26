Read full article on original website
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
hypebeast.com
Latto Shares "It's Givin" Video Featuring Cameos From Flo Milli, Chloë Bailey and More
Latto has dropped off the official music video for “It’s Givin,” from her most recent album, 777. The visual, directed by Chandler Lass, includes a slew of notable cameos from Flo Milli, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown and more. Collectively, members of Latto’s featured posse perform technical choreography, engage in a series of intimate photoshoots and bring chaos to an otherwise bland office throughout the nearly-three-minute video.
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
hypebeast.com
Goldenvoice Revives This Ain't No Picnic Festival with Fresh and Freaky Artists
Taking place at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Goldenvoice has brought back its This Ain’t No Picnic music festival with a line-up that mixes historic acts with cutting-edge artists. Originally launched in 1999, This Ain’t No Picnic marks one of the Goldenvoice’s earliest festivals and presents an opportunity for more fresh, freaky and subversive acts to take on larger stages.
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z Reveals His "Goal" for His Verse on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID"
JAY-Z made a very brief and rare return to Twitter to reveal his “goal” for his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” the title track of the producer’s latest album that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. Hov’s Twitter appearance...
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' Is First Hip-Hop Album of 2022 to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is officially the first hip-hop record of 2022 to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. The news was broken by Chart Data, which added that the project has already sold more than 500,000 units in the United States and is eligible for a gold plaque, but is yet to be certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Meanwhile, HITS Daily Double suggests that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers could make its return to this week’s Billboard 200 top 10, thanks to its latest vinyl sales.
hypebeast.com
Blondey McCoy’s Thames London Is Returning With "Children Revisited" Capsule
Blondey McCoy is one of London’s best-known skateboarders. After being a part of the Palace Wayward Boys Choir that formed the backbone of U.K. skate brand Palace, McCoy has gone on to evolve as a modern-day workaholic. Much like his former skate colleague Lucien Clarke — who recently joined the DC Shoes Skate Team — McCoy has continued to juggle many passion projects that stretch across skating, art, publishing, and jewelry; all of which he fits in between running his brand, Thames London.
hypebeast.com
Gorillaz Announce New Album 'Cracker Island' With Bad Bunny, Thundercat and More
Gorillaz have officially announced their newest album, Cracker Island. Set to release on February 24, 2023, the upcoming record will include a total of 10 tracks featuring Thundercat on the opener “Cracker Island,” Stevie Nicks on “Oil,” Adeleye Omotayo on “Silent Running,” Tame Impala and Bootie Brown on “New Gold,” Bad Bunny on “Tormenta” and Beck on the closer “Possession Island.” To celebrate the announcement of the album, the band released “New Gold” with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown as the project’s latest single.
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: Hyein Seo, Midnight Studios and The Skateroom Capture Elements of Camp and Futurism
Over the last two years, the world stalled in an eerie limbo, as if reality itself was buffering. With summers spent indoors, isolated from the masses, the pandemic introduced a new wave of tactical apparel and minimalist leisurewear to accommodate the cosmic glitch in your day-to-day routines. In the spirit of making up for lost time, Hypebeast returns with another roundup of apparel, accessories, footwear and home goods that speak to evolving trends and remote lifestyles as the world slowly opens up. Consumer demands have shifted to 9-to-5 multifunction pieces that transition from work from home days to a night out on the town. The season conjures an infusion of vibrant color and graphic visuals; elements of militaria and camp have also infiltrated mainstream fashion as brands race to create the silhouettes of the future while referencing remnants of pop culture. Our list traverses the peculiar, with vinyl figurines from Mighty Jaxx to a technical, monochrome messenger vest by Hyein Seo. For footwear, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro returns alongside new drops in design, featuring The Skateroom and Midnight Studios.
hypebeast.com
Björk Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for ‘Fossora’
Earlier this month, Björk announced her forthcoming album Fossora, which has now received a release date and vivid cover art. The Icelandic singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal the eye-catching cover art that was directed by Björk and James Merry and shot by Vidar Logi. Alongside the reveal, the artist details further insight into how her forthcoming project came about. “Each album always starts with a feeling that I try to shape into sound,” said Björk in the post. “This time around the feeling was landing on the earth and digging my feet into the ground.”
hypebeast.com
Secretly Canadian Joins the Fight Against Homelessness With This Vans Sk8-Hi Collab
Collaborations have been churning out from the folks at Vans at rapid speeds lately. The Anaheim-based skateboarding imprint has linked up with the likes of Bianca Chandôn and the popular Netflix series Stranger Things for joint capsules in recent memory, and now it’s formed a philanthropic initiative alongside record label Secretly Canadian. In an effort to aid homelessness in the music company’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, it has aligned with Vans to create a Vans Sk8-Hi collaboration to raise awareness and funds.
hypebeast.com
다다DADA多多 Discusses Working With Friends in Latest HBX Interview
At the heels of its collaboration with OkDongsik, 다다DADA多多 released its first entry into the world of collectible Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKs. Produced in collaboration with Kinki Robot and NUBIAN, the figure takes shape as a BE@RBRICK that’s given a makeover to look like it is constructed from watermarked jade stone.
hypebeast.com
Watch Chris Rock and Javier Bardem Go Head-to-Head in New 'Look at Me' Teaser Trailer
As Venice Film Festival is around the corner, director Sally Potter has released a teaser for her 16-minute short film titled Look at Me, featuring Chris Rock and Javier Bardem. The latest film from Potter also features actor/dancer Savion Glover. Originally, the scenes were a part of Potter’s most recent...
hypebeast.com
Kim Kardashian Is the Queen of Balenciaga Winter 2022
Demna‘s Balenciaga campaigns are just as lauded as its runway shows, and for Winter 2022 Kim Kardashian is leading the pack. Highlighting the “360° Collection” that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March — a spectacle that saw Demna comment on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, consumption, and global warming — we find looks donned by Ms. Kardashian in a surreal winter landscape. It follows on from the influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul’s catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture show, “Hard Couture,” as well as previous campaigns that centered on her penchant for a selfie.
