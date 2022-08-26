ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Man in custody after an armed robbery at the Mall of America Friday

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3p2m_0hWvorVu00

A man in custody after an armed robbery at the Mall of America Friday.

Bloomington Police say Mall of America security alerted them about a male carrying a rifle inside the mall. Security quickly found the man and detained him without incident as he exited the Lids store on the South East Side of mall's third level.

Police discovered the 28-year-old suspect had robbed the Lids store, and believe he also robbed Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the afternoon.

This comes just about three weeks after gunfire erupted during a fight at the Nike store inside the mall. Two people have since been arrested and charged and they remain jailed in Illinois.

Comments / 3

Related
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Prague Times

Suspect charged in New Market Bank robbery

A suspect has been charged in the December 21, 2021 robbery at New Market Bank in Elko New Market. On December 21 a robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after presenting a note to the teller. No arrests were initially made. Recently Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and his office drew up a Formal Complaint against Eric Raymond Martin, 58, of Dakota County, after he was arrested for alleged similar thefts.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Police: Man fighting for life after being stabbed at Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man suffered what police say were life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he was stabbed near Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis Park Police report. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the attack on the parkway on the west side of the lake between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say it appears an argument between two men in their 30s escalated, ending with the man of the men being stabbed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate city's 60th homicide of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating Minneapolis's 60th homicide of the year.Officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast, near the University of Minnesota's east bank campus, just after noon Monday. They arrived to find a man in his 30s "with life-threatening gunshots wounds." He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare. Police believe a woman who knew the victim had an argument with him that led to the shooting. She spoke with homicide investigators before being taken to the Hennepin County Jail.Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#The Mall Of America#Bloomington Police#Twin City Pawn#Nike
fox9.com

Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Daquarius Black, 25, charged with kidnapping woman who thought his car was rideshare

RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car. 
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police: Brooklyn Park Officer Assaulted, Injured Responding to 911 Call

A Brooklyn Park police officer is recovering at home after he was assaulted responding to a 911 call, police said. Brooklyn Park police say officers got a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday from a resident who lives in the 7300 block of 78th Avenue North. The caller asked for help but didn’t indicate the problem and hung up the phone.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Car crashes into building, shortly after new owners finalize purchase

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local veterinarian is cleaning up after a car crashed into their recently purchased new location in Brooklyn Park. Allied Emergency Veterinary Service purchased the property on 93rd Avenue North Friday, only for owners to show up Monday morning and discover a huge hole in the building.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
HASTINGS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy