A man in custody after an armed robbery at the Mall of America Friday.

Bloomington Police say Mall of America security alerted them about a male carrying a rifle inside the mall. Security quickly found the man and detained him without incident as he exited the Lids store on the South East Side of mall's third level.

Police discovered the 28-year-old suspect had robbed the Lids store, and believe he also robbed Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the afternoon.

This comes just about three weeks after gunfire erupted during a fight at the Nike store inside the mall. Two people have since been arrested and charged and they remain jailed in Illinois.