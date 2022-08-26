ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bridgewater, MA

East Bridgewater police: Man who led cops on 3-town chase dumped fentanyl in woods

By Kathy Bossa, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 6 days ago

EAST BRIDGEWATER – A 21-year-old Boston man who led police on a chase through East Bridgewater, Brockton and Whitman – nearly striking three people standing on a sidewalk – was arrested in a parking lot after he allegedly dumped a large quantity of fentanyl in the nearby woods, East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said in a written statement.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at about 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua DeJesus was on patrol on North Water Street near Grove Street, with his K-9 partner Thor , when “he observed a motor vehicle with severely tinted windows that obstructed the view of the operator inside,” according to police.

When DeJesus attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign before continuing into Brockton, police said. DeJesus ended his pursuit and Whitman and Brockton police were notified.

DeJesus and Sgt. John Grillo continued to search the area, and located the vehicle moments later on Hogg Memorial Drive in Whitman, police said.

“The vehicle again accelerated to a high rate of speed, and was seen nearly striking three individuals standing on the sidewalk before police again lost sight of the vehicle,” police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Piv3S_0hWvonEE00

Around 6:50 p.m. the vehicle was located parked in a lot next to Strong Field in East Bridgewater.

“The vehicle’s driver’s side door was open, and a man was seen near the wood line. The man was recognized as the driver of the vehicle, and was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

Police said “after interviewing witnesses in the area, a search of the nearby woods was conducted and K-9 Thor assisted officers in locating a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl in the area the suspect was reported to have been upon exiting his vehicle.”

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, police said they "located several empty plastic baggies in the center console.” Once at the station,  “they discovered 15 individually packaged corner-cut baggies of white powder substance believed to be fentanyl inside a larger sandwich baggie, which weighed approximately 31 grams total.”

The Boston man was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl more than 10 grams (31 grams total), failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, window tint violation, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to inspect and a stop sign violation.

The suspect was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday, Aug. 25, and released on $1,000 bail.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: East Bridgewater police: Man who led cops on 3-town chase dumped fentanyl in woods

