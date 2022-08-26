Tenafly schools superintendent, head of curriculum resign week before schools open

TENAFLY — With just a week to go before the beginning of a new school year, Superintendent Shauna C. DeMarco and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Evelyn Mammon, have resigned.

DeMarco who is leaving for a private sector, will remain in her position until the end of the year.

Mammon, who has accepted a position in the South Brunswick district, will remain until Oct. 25.

"We have four months to find a new superintendent and assistant," said District Webmaster and Communications Manager Christine Corliss.

DeMarco has been superintendent since July 2018 and has served the district for more than four years. Mammon became the assistant a year later in January 2019 and has served for more than three years.

"It wasn't a walk out the door," said Corliss of both administrators.

DeMarco did not return calls for more information.

The district is home to 3,585 students in six schools.

