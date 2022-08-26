Empowering local businesses: What to expect at the Annual Business Expo on September 8th

2018 Santa Cruz Chamber Business Expo (Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce)

Ready to get back into the groove? The Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual county-wide Business Expo on Thursday, September 8th along the historic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM.

The Chamber’s Business Expo is Santa Cruz County’s largest business event and premier opportunity to connect with businesses, organizations, and the Santa Cruz County community face-to-face. The Expo’s three-hour format at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, overlooking the idyllic Monterey Bay, gives Santa Cruzans a chance to learn about the 100+ businesses and nonprofit organizations who introduce their products and services to the more than 1,500 attendees at this popular annual event.

Enjoy complimentary samples of culinary creations served up by local food companies. Visitors can meander through the Boardwalk to view exhibitors’ booths while basking in the ocean breeze and the amazing views of the beach and the Monterey Bay.

Calling all catering companies, restaurants and food service organizations: We need your help. The Chamber is inviting local restaurants and dining organizations to join us for this community event. The Chamber recognizes the specific challenges that have impacted the food and beverage industry over the last couple of years.

With those challenges in mind, The Chamber welcomes you to take this opportunity to highlight your offerings and the ongoing strength of your operation in the spirit of this year’s theme, “Getting Back into the Groove.” After all, things may look different, but we are all getting into a new groove!

Local food outlets are not required to pay for an exhibitor booth, but rather, The Chamber requests that you safely offer complimentary samples of your creations to attendees. So, come set up a booth and stay awhile! Enjoy the beachfront breezes and amazing views of Monterey Bay while highlighting what you do best to a large audience and reconnecting with your peers. And note: The Chamber and their excellent team of volunteers would be happy to assist you in troubleshooting/staffing your booth, if needed.

For booth and table pricing, visit our website. If you are interested in becoming a food vendor with special vendor pricing, please call Elana at 831-457-3713 or send an email to elana.solon@santacruzchamber.org If you are interested in sponsoring, please contact casey.beyer@santacruzchamber.org for more information. Click here for a list of past exhibitors.