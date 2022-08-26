Places to celebrate after the Travers

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller The exterior of The Parting Glass in Saratoga Springs is shown.

Thanks to Travers Day at Saratoga Race Course, Saturday is slated to be one of the busiest days of the year in Saratoga Springs, bringing in thousands to the city. While the track remains the main attraction, there are plenty of places to celebrate, even after the track closes.

Whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite to eat, try a new craft cocktail or hoping to spot a few celebrities, here are a few bars and restaurants to check out:

The Brook Tavern

Located within walking distance of the track, this is usually a popular Travers Day destination.

The menu includes several small plate options, alongside some larger entrees (think baby back ribs and duck confit) and a lengthy list of wine/spirits.

There’s patio and indoor seating, though it can fill up quickly. Reservations for indoor seating are recommended.

The Parting Glass

It’s one of a handful of sports bars downtown but its roster of Celtic music bands, a wide range of beer options and dependable pub fair makes it a standout. While you’re there, play a round or two of darts and head to the back room to hear Skippy & The Pistons (they’re on at 8 p.m.).

Hamlet & Ghost

Set on the corner of Caroline Street and Maple Avenue, this speakeasy-like spot is known for its craft cocktail list, which includes classics such as an old fashioned and a dark ‘n stormy, along with a few originals like Freak on a Leash, a tequila-based drink with corn liqueur. It’s a good place to gather when you’re looking for something new.

At the track

For those looking for a place to celebrate at the track, the Post Bar place is a good bet. The recently renovated bar has been a longtime fan favorite. The open-air venue will be serving up its usual mix of beer and cocktails and there will be a live DJ. The popular burger joint Shake Shack is next door for those looking for grab-and-go meals. Hattie’s Chicken Shack, located not too far away, is another good (and Bobby Flay-approved) option.

Siro’s

It’s one of the more popular destinations in Saratoga post-Travers, and over the years its hosted its fair share of celebrities. Located just steps away from the track, there’s dining room seating, though there’s usually more of a party outside, with live music and room for 1,500 people.

Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill

A few blocks away from the track, this spot is known for its casual, slightly rowdier scene of post-Travers revelers. There’s usually some live music and the menu offers burgers and pizza. Steps away is Mexican Connection, a longrunning Tex-Mex restaurant, that’s another good option when it comes to dinner.

The Saratoga City Tavern

This Caroline Street bar is a mainstay, with several floors along with a rooftop bar, all usually packed with partiers. DJs play throughout the night and it’s not uncommon for celebrities to stop by.

