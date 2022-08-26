There are still huckleberries ready for picking at Lookout Pass

KELLOGG, Idaho – Huckleberries are still in season and you can get your hands on some at Lookout Pass.

Families can enjoy a scenic lift ride to the mountain summit between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Picking will also be open on Labor Day.

The huckleberry fields are at the summit just off the lift.

If you’re feeling up for an extra challenge, bring your bike and ride back to the bottom.

