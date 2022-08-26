ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Girl mourning loss of brother gets law enforcement escort to Charleston candy store

By Tim Renaud
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AtHC_0hWvoA0100

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies brought a little joy to a young girl who recently lost her older brother.

Heartbroken after unexpectedly losing her brother this month, deputies said the young girl told them she wanted to visit a candy store in an effort to cheer her up.

“With the help of partner agencies, we gave her and her parents a ride in style — with blue and red lights — to the OMG! Candy Store on King Street in downtown Charleston,” said officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The convoy included motorcycles, police cars, fire trucks and EMS.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said the store owner treated the girl to a shopping spree.

IOP community raises money for grocery store worker after scam

“Chocolate? Of course! Gummy cupcakes? Absolutely. A doughnut-shaped pillow? Why not? Whatever she wanted, she got. But the best treat? Seeing her smile. And seeing her parents see her smile. We couldn’t help smiling as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

