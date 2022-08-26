ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

The City of Santa Ana will open cooling centers through Labor Day

The City of Santa Ana is opening cooling centers through September 5 during the forecast heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) for Orange County inland areas, including Santa Ana. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 104 degrees are forecast.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Speak Up Newport Hosts City Council Candidates Forum Sept. 14

The Newport Beach City Council will have four vacancies this year, and eight candidates have announced their intention to run for those four city council seats. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, Speak Up Newport is hosting a Candidates Forum so the community can meet the city council candidates and learn more about their qualifications and ideas.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Highlands resident to host “Meet & Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board

This Wednesday, August 31st, a Rossmoor Highlands neighbor will host a “Meet and Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council, and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board. City Council candidate Emily Hibard is slating with Rona Goldberg, candidate for Los Alamitos...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

NBPD Holds Swearing-in Ceremony to Welcome New Officers and Staff

The Newport Beach Police Department held the first post-pandemic live swearing-in on Tuesday, Aug. 30, reestablishing a longstanding tradition of formally welcoming new hires into positions of public service in the city. For the last two and a half years, hiring by the department continued without the benefit of a...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Laguna Hills, CA
San Clemente, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Lake Forest, CA
localocnews.com

City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim’s Little Arabia District is finally recognized

The Los Angeles office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) today welcomed the Anaheim City Council’s decision to officially designate a portion of the Brookhurst corridor, from Broadway to Ball Street, in Anaheim, CA, as Little Arabia. SEE: “Little Arabia Exists”: Anaheim Officially Recognizes America’s First Arab American...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Camera#Crime#Episcopal Church#The Sc Times#Du
localocnews.com

Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localocnews.com

Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil

Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
PASO ROBLES, CA
localocnews.com

OCVibe proposal to remake Honda Center area approved by Planning Commission

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 approved a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform the area in...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend

As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy