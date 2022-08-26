Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
The City of Santa Ana will open cooling centers through Labor Day
The City of Santa Ana is opening cooling centers through September 5 during the forecast heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) for Orange County inland areas, including Santa Ana. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 104 degrees are forecast.
Speak Up Newport Hosts City Council Candidates Forum Sept. 14
The Newport Beach City Council will have four vacancies this year, and eight candidates have announced their intention to run for those four city council seats. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, Speak Up Newport is hosting a Candidates Forum so the community can meet the city council candidates and learn more about their qualifications and ideas.
Highlands resident to host “Meet & Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
This Wednesday, August 31st, a Rossmoor Highlands neighbor will host a “Meet and Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council, and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board. City Council candidate Emily Hibard is slating with Rona Goldberg, candidate for Los Alamitos...
NBPD Holds Swearing-in Ceremony to Welcome New Officers and Staff
The Newport Beach Police Department held the first post-pandemic live swearing-in on Tuesday, Aug. 30, reestablishing a longstanding tradition of formally welcoming new hires into positions of public service in the city. For the last two and a half years, hiring by the department continued without the benefit of a...
City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program
The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
Garden Grove’s cooling center to open Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5
Due to temperatures forecast to exceed 95 degrees, the City of Garden Grove will open a public cooling center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 through Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cooling center will be located at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center, located at 13641 Deodara Drive, in Garden Grove Park.
Anaheim’s Little Arabia District is finally recognized
The Los Angeles office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) today welcomed the Anaheim City Council’s decision to officially designate a portion of the Brookhurst corridor, from Broadway to Ball Street, in Anaheim, CA, as Little Arabia. SEE: “Little Arabia Exists”: Anaheim Officially Recognizes America’s First Arab American...
La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
The Costa Mesa Police Department is conducting a DUI and Drivers License checkpoint on Friday night
COSTA MESA, Calif. (Aug. 31, 2022) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data...
Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil
Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
OCVibe proposal to remake Honda Center area approved by Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 approved a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform the area in...
Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend
As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 1, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, peaking...
The woke organizations supporting Santa Ana’s most liberal political candidates
The Republicans are no longer represented in Santa Ana – the Orange County seat. All of our elected officials are now Democrats – and now these Democrats are attacking each other as there are no longer any Republicans to contend with. The Democrats in Santa Ana have split...
Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire
Seal Beach Police Department to hold DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on September 2, 2022
The Seal Beach Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of...
LASD bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for August 30, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to...
