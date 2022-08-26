ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Teenager shot on Queens sidewalk, shooter at-large

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 17-year-old was shot while walking down the street in Queens on Friday, according to police.

The teenager was hit in the arm on Roosevelt Avenue near Junction Boulevard in Corona around 3 p.m., officials said.

Emergency responders rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

He told police he was hit without ever seeing the shooter, who was still at-large as of Friday afternoon.

An NYPD investigation is ongoing.

