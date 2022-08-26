Read full article on original website
SAC UPDATE: Soccer and volleyball teams win; football team opens Saturday
Santa Ana College players celebrate during the Dons’ victory in their first game. (Photo courtesy SAC Sports Information). Santa Ana College’s men’s soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 victory over the East Los Angeles College on Friday afternoon. The Dons were dominant all match as...
PHOTOS: Strong third quarter lifts Northwood past Trabuco Hills in opener
Northwood junior Michael Abshier takes a shot in Friday’s match vs. Trabuco Hills. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt and Jerry Cheng, Northwood water polo). Northwood High school’s boys water polo team had a strong second half and defeated Trabuco Hills 15-10 in the season opener Friday at Northwood. The...
Undefeated Crean Lutheran faces tough test Friday at home vs. Rancho Christian
Gavin Rogers led Crean Lutheran’s offensive attack Friday. (File photo, OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team, 2-0 after a 49-0 victory over Mary Star Friday, faces a big challenge Friday when it hosts Rancho Christian on the Crean Lutheran campus at 7 p.m.
Join the Cypress Police Foundation for A Night at the Races on October 8, 2022
Join the Cypress Police Foundation for A Night at the Races with live Quarterhouse racing! Your generous support includes entry to the Vista Terrace, free parking, Vessels Club entry, racing form, visit from a handicapper and jockey, silent auction, food and a night of fun!. This event will take place...
Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
Garden Grove’s cooling center to open Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5
Due to temperatures forecast to exceed 95 degrees, the City of Garden Grove will open a public cooling center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 through Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cooling center will be located at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center, located at 13641 Deodara Drive, in Garden Grove Park.
National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California
Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil
Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
Visit Anaheim focuses on short term convention business, bookings up by 11 percent compared to 2019
Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, announced its 2022 confirmed bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11 percent compared to 2019. Strategically focused on booking short-term convention business to fuel local recovery, Visit Anaheim will host 90 percent of these Anaheim events from 2022–2024.
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
OCVibe proposal to remake Honda Center area approved by Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 approved a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform the area in...
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth
Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program
The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
Anaheim’s Little Arabia District is finally recognized
The Los Angeles office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) today welcomed the Anaheim City Council’s decision to officially designate a portion of the Brookhurst corridor, from Broadway to Ball Street, in Anaheim, CA, as Little Arabia. SEE: “Little Arabia Exists”: Anaheim Officially Recognizes America’s First Arab American...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 30, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming...
Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach
Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Recommendations for Camino Playhouse Property Development
