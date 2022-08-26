ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Strong third quarter lifts Northwood past Trabuco Hills in opener

Northwood junior Michael Abshier takes a shot in Friday’s match vs. Trabuco Hills. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt and Jerry Cheng, Northwood water polo). Northwood High school’s boys water polo team had a strong second half and defeated Trabuco Hills 15-10 in the season opener Friday at Northwood. The...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil

Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
PASO ROBLES, CA
localocnews.com

Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Visit Anaheim focuses on short term convention business, bookings up by 11 percent compared to 2019

Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, announced its 2022 confirmed bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11 percent compared to 2019. Strategically focused on booking short-term convention business to fuel local recovery, Visit Anaheim will host 90 percent of these Anaheim events from 2022–2024.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

OCVibe proposal to remake Honda Center area approved by Planning Commission

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 approved a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform the area in...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth

Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim’s Little Arabia District is finally recognized

The Los Angeles office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) today welcomed the Anaheim City Council’s decision to officially designate a portion of the Brookhurst corridor, from Broadway to Ball Street, in Anaheim, CA, as Little Arabia. SEE: “Little Arabia Exists”: Anaheim Officially Recognizes America’s First Arab American...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Recommendations for Camino Playhouse Property Development

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

