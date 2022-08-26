ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

localocnews.com

Facial Lounge in CdM Opens Location near the Back Bay

For the past 22 years, Facial Lounge has been serving the community of Corona del Mar with award-winning treatments. Facial Lounge’s “Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson brings clean, vegan, facials and skin care to locals and visitors alike. Johnson has announced that Facial Lounge – rated #1...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil

Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
PASO ROBLES, CA
localocnews.com

Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend

As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Highlands resident to host “Meet & Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board

This Wednesday, August 31st, a Rossmoor Highlands neighbor will host a “Meet and Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council, and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board. City Council candidate Emily Hibard is slating with Rona Goldberg, candidate for Los Alamitos...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Speak Up Newport Hosts City Council Candidates Forum Sept. 14

The Newport Beach City Council will have four vacancies this year, and eight candidates have announced their intention to run for those four city council seats. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, Speak Up Newport is hosting a Candidates Forum so the community can meet the city council candidates and learn more about their qualifications and ideas.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

NBPD Holds Swearing-in Ceremony to Welcome New Officers and Staff

The Newport Beach Police Department held the first post-pandemic live swearing-in on Tuesday, Aug. 30, reestablishing a longstanding tradition of formally welcoming new hires into positions of public service in the city. For the last two and a half years, hiring by the department continued without the benefit of a...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta

St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
ORANGE, CA

