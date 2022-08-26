Read full article on original website
Facial Lounge in CdM Opens Location near the Back Bay
For the past 22 years, Facial Lounge has been serving the community of Corona del Mar with award-winning treatments. Facial Lounge’s “Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson brings clean, vegan, facials and skin care to locals and visitors alike. Johnson has announced that Facial Lounge – rated #1...
Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil
Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend
As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 1, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, peaking...
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
Highlands resident to host “Meet & Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
This Wednesday, August 31st, a Rossmoor Highlands neighbor will host a “Meet and Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council, and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board. City Council candidate Emily Hibard is slating with Rona Goldberg, candidate for Los Alamitos...
Join the Cypress Police Foundation for A Night at the Races on October 8, 2022
Join the Cypress Police Foundation for A Night at the Races with live Quarterhouse racing! Your generous support includes entry to the Vista Terrace, free parking, Vessels Club entry, racing form, visit from a handicapper and jockey, silent auction, food and a night of fun!. This event will take place...
Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
Speak Up Newport Hosts City Council Candidates Forum Sept. 14
The Newport Beach City Council will have four vacancies this year, and eight candidates have announced their intention to run for those four city council seats. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, Speak Up Newport is hosting a Candidates Forum so the community can meet the city council candidates and learn more about their qualifications and ideas.
NBPD Holds Swearing-in Ceremony to Welcome New Officers and Staff
The Newport Beach Police Department held the first post-pandemic live swearing-in on Tuesday, Aug. 30, reestablishing a longstanding tradition of formally welcoming new hires into positions of public service in the city. For the last two and a half years, hiring by the department continued without the benefit of a...
The woke organizations supporting Santa Ana’s most liberal political candidates
The Republicans are no longer represented in Santa Ana – the Orange County seat. All of our elected officials are now Democrats – and now these Democrats are attacking each other as there are no longer any Republicans to contend with. The Democrats in Santa Ana have split...
Raising Funds for Julian’s LEGO Corner at CHOC Through Love and Pizza
Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. Julian’s mother, Andrea, noted that “Julian would often joke that he had an incurable LEGO bug, and although his physical body couldn’t do all the things a typical healthy boy could do, he excelled at building one LEGO creation after another.”. LEGO...
La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 30, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming...
Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta
St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
A Santa Ana pastor was arrested in Brea for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor
Elmer Pineda-Molina, a volunteer pastor from Santa Ana, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Brea for attempting to arrange to have sex with someone who was posing as a teenage girl. Pineda-Molina was arrested at the 800 block of East Birch Street and the Brea Police booked him on suspicion...
