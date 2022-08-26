WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.

