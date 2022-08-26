Read full article on original website
Fire leaves 2 adults, 4 children and 2 dogs without a home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after their house went up in flames in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Two adults, four children, and two dogs are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Cloister Drive for a...
Apex man dies in I-40 East crash in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East in Forsyth County on Wednesday. It happened near mile-marker 195 and Thomasville Road shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was driving east and traveled off the road to...
Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. “No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on,” a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. “The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop.”
Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
Shots fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. No students were injured and the bus was not hit. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. | Coming September 12
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have some big news to share. The Good Morning Show is expanding!. When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in September, you'll start seeing The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. Our 9 a.m. newscast will begin September 12. Here's another little secret - we're getting...
Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
Nearly 70 counties in North Carolina will get new access to high-speed internet
MEBANE, N.C. — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Wednesday. Nearly 70 counties in our state, including Guilford, Forsyth, and Alamance will get new access to high-speed internet. The investment...
A home improvement project causes major flooding problems for a neighbor
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Ava Moore slowly maneuvers her car down the muddy driveway that connects Spur Road with her home. The long driveway is a muddy mess, and several sections are covered with water. “It’s awful, trying to get in and out of my home,” Moore said....
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died after a car collision on Lawndale Drive Monday night, according to police. Greensboro police responded to a car crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Beaconwood Drive just before 9 p.m. Joshua Dungan, 21, was driving his...
Thomasville man turns $5 into a quarter of a million dollars after purchasing scratch-off ticket
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One Thomasville man tried his luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won!. Roger Lewis Jr. was at the right place at the right time. He brought a 20X The Cash ticket at Cross Roads Grocery on West Fairfield Road in High Point right after the jackpot reached $510,192.
18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Eric Chilton's "Useless Trivia" Part 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the kiddos are back in school let's discuss what our teachers had to put up with back in the day. We are talking 1872! Note: You may appreciate your job better after hearing this. I found an article on We Are Teachers.com that showed a...
Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
Heddie Dawkins flyer response draws dozens of volunteers in search efforts
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday marked day seven of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police and volunteers gathered at a...
Inflation impacts back-to-school shoppers at Tanger Outlets
MEBANE, N.C. — School is officially back in session Monday for most students, which means many families took advantage of this past weekend to do some back-to-school shopping. WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to parents at Tanger Outlets Sunday about how inflation has impacted their shopping. It...
Classic movies in a classic theatre!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular events at the historic Carolina Theatre...and it's back!. The theatre announced the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina, and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina.
Both directions of North Church Street were closed due to downed power lines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said both directions of North Church Street between Cone Blvd. and 16th street are back open after being closed for several hours. Police said power lines were down due to a vehicle accident. There are no injuries. Drivers were encouraged to drive with caution...
Guilford County Schools names Dr. Whitney Oakley as new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools named Dr. Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of the school district. Dr. Oakley is the first superintendent from Guilford County. Oakley brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the role. She was sworn in by the honorable Henry Frye,...
