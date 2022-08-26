ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. “No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on,” a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. “The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Alamance, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. No students were injured and the bus was not hit. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. | Coming September 12

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have some big news to share. The Good Morning Show is expanding!. When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in September, you'll start seeing The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. Our 9 a.m. newscast will begin September 12. Here's another little secret - we're getting...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Buckley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Blog#Wfmy News 2#Power Outages Guilford#Foothills#Pic Twitter Com Mdxtb
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Eric Chilton's "Useless Trivia" Part 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the kiddos are back in school let's discuss what our teachers had to put up with back in the day. We are talking 1872! Note: You may appreciate your job better after hearing this. I found an article on We Are Teachers.com that showed a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFMY NEWS2

Inflation impacts back-to-school shoppers at Tanger Outlets

MEBANE, N.C. — School is officially back in session Monday for most students, which means many families took advantage of this past weekend to do some back-to-school shopping. WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to parents at Tanger Outlets Sunday about how inflation has impacted their shopping. It...
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Classic movies in a classic theatre!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular events at the historic Carolina Theatre...and it's back!. The theatre announced the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina, and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy