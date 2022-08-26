Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, urging them to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the tightly contested state, emails obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported...
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won’t force automakers to...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday’s turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
St. Louis County Jail first in region to provide Naloxone to certain inmates at release
The St. Louis County Jail has a new life-saving tool courtesy of the Steve Rummler HOPE Network. The news comes on International Overdose Awareness Day. The Minnesota-based non-profit is providing Naloxone kits to the jail. The kits can be used within the jail if needed, but most are expected to...
Brandon Weatherz: Sunshine continues as temps trend warmer
Our stretch of generally clear skies continues today. A weak front is draped across the Arrowhead and the U.P., allowing temps to trend cooler northeast of the Twin Ports. Highs reach near 80 generally along and south of U.S. Hwy 2, but highs drop inti mid-70s looking near Ely, Grand Marais, and Ironwood. A northwest wind around 10 mph will once again allow temps at lower elevations in the Twin Ports to be a couple degrees warmer than on the hill. Winds aren’t quite as gusty yesterday.
Authorities seeking help to locate missing James Napoli
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s health in trying to locate James Frederick Napoli. Authorities say Napoli was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on the Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake. Family members told the Sheriff’s Office...
Justin Liles: Tiny chance of light rain Friday
The last time we started September in the 80s was 4yrs ago in 2018, when we reached a high of 81°F. September is a transition month. The average high to the start of the month is 70°F and by the end of the month, our high is 59°F. You can see why we start seeing the colors change so quickly towards the end of September and beginning of October.
