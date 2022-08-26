Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
Texas DPS identifies Chillicothe ISD student killed in crash
CHILLICOTHE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Chillicothe ISD student-athlete was killed and another student is in critical condition after a car crash, according to Chillicothe ISD Superintendent Tony Martinez. Texas DPS identified 16-year-old Lexi Jo Flynn as the person who died in the crash. Flynn’s younger sister was reportedly the other...
Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presented a 6% increase in property taxes at Monday’s public hearing on the 2023 budget, the first increase in three years. That equals around a three and a half cent increase per $100 to your bill. It would vary...
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwest Dental had some fun on Tuesday during their Texoma Gives donation lunch, which included a dunk tank for the first time. Managers stepped into the tank ready to take a splash for a good cause. Over $3,000 was raised to be split amongst six...
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Richard Turcotte, a Vietnam veteran and husband to Nakiea Turcotte, had an accident back in March that left him with a broken foot. After spending some time at United Regional, he was put into a coma that led to other problems to arise. “His kidneys...
Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday after just under 300 fentanyl pills were found in his possession. Officers arrested Allen Kordall Smith around 9:45 p.m. on warrants after he pulled into a parking lot in the 1200 block of Central Freeway, according to court documents.
Rain Chances Continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
Showers and storms will be possible Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.
Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.
United Family raises $500K for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family and its vendor partners have raised $500,000 for 27 nonprofit organizations. It was done through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Checks were presented Sunday night. The company president said the event is a cornerstone of charitable giving done with...
More Rain Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Look for an area of showers to move in by Thursday morning with an increase in possible thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some of the storms will be heavy. Look for highs on Thursday in the 80s. We’ll see less storms for Friday and for football games Friday night. However, more rain chances show up this weekend and next week.
Mistrial declared for murder suspect after defense attorney arrested
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A mistrial has been declared in the Montague County trial of a man accused of abusing a two-year-old girl, leading to her death in 2018. Joshua Thomas Fulbright is accused of murder after an investigation found he abused the child. According to Casey Hall, the...
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns, listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time. The North Texas Gunslingers are a Wild West reenactment group based out of Iowa Park. Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.
