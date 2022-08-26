ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Beach, CA

KSBW.com

Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains

SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville Community Hospital returns to public ownership

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Health Care District has closed on the sale of Watsonville Community Hospital, officials confirmed Wednesday. The sale will become official at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, officials told KSBW 8. Video from previous broadcast. The hospital will return to public ownership after more than 20...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Excessive heat forces changes to football schedule at SLV

FELTON, Calif. — San Lorenzo Valley High School has changed the start times of its junior varsity and varsity football games on Saturday due to extreme heat in the forecast. SLV is scheduled to host Scotts Valley. The junior varsity game will kick off at 8 a.m., three hours...
FELTON, CA
KSBW.com

Alleged arsonist pleads not guilty to 9 felony counts

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is a transient who reportedly went on a fire-starting spree when he set eight fires just two weeks ago. Mitchell Swienton has been on the fire department's radar for the last nine years. He always seemed to plead down the charges and receive probation.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

