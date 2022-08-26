Read full article on original website
Mount Hope: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2 Mount Hope Place
New York City of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Gerald Caliendo...
East Bronx: Group of Five Sought in Armed Robbery of Two Men
The NYPD is appealing to the public for help locating and identifying the five people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the East Bronx, located in the 47th Precinct. It was reported to police that on Sunday, August 25,...
August Primaries See Ghostly Polls, Some Voters Still Frustrated with Poll Site Changes
This is an extended and different story to the one which appears in our latest print edition. As the NYC Board of Elections (BOE) continues to tally the final numbers following the Aug. 23 primaries, we take a look at the known voter breakdown to date, and share some of the feedback and insights gathered from voters on Election Day.
Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas
Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
South of Claremont Park: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Boy
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing in the area south of Claremont Park. Preston Hamilton, 16, of 275 East 168th Street was last seen Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2 p.m., leaving his home. He is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black/blue shirt, blue shorts, and black sneakers.
