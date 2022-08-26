ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Mount Hope: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2 Mount Hope Place

New York City of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Gerald Caliendo...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Group of Five Sought in Armed Robbery of Two Men

The NYPD is appealing to the public for help locating and identifying the five people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the East Bronx, located in the 47th Precinct. It was reported to police that on Sunday, August 25,...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas

Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

South of Claremont Park: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Boy

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing in the area south of Claremont Park. Preston Hamilton, 16, of 275 East 168th Street was last seen Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2 p.m., leaving his home. He is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black/blue shirt, blue shorts, and black sneakers.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy 'subway surfing' loses arm after being hit by train

NEW YORK - A boy lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the 15-year-old boy was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY

