Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
‘Patties For Addie’ fundraiser set for September 9
A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns, listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time. The North Texas Gunslingers are a Wild West reenactment group based out of Iowa Park. Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwest Dental had some fun on Tuesday during their Texoma Gives donation lunch, which included a dunk tank for the first time. Managers stepped into the tank ready to take a splash for a good cause. Over $3,000 was raised to be split amongst six...
Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Richard Turcotte, a Vietnam veteran and husband to Nakiea Turcotte, had an accident back in March that left him with a broken foot. After spending some time at United Regional, he was put into a coma that led to other problems to arise. “His kidneys...
Iowa Park museum asks for donations to expand upon city’s history
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A museum in Iowa Park that opened its doors in April is already looking to expand. The Iowa Park History Museum features items from city’s past, such as old school memorabilia and several pieces from the late artist Jack Stevens. “It’s a little piece...
More Rain Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Look for an area of showers to move in by Thursday morning with an increase in possible thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some of the storms will be heavy. Look for highs on Thursday in the 80s. We’ll see less storms for Friday and for football games Friday night. However, more rain chances show up this weekend and next week.
Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House is set to host the Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser on Sept. 10. Attendees will be able to head to the MPEC from 7-10 p.m. to see law enforcement officers walk the runway with Fabulous designer bags. General admission tickets are $150...
Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.
Texoma’s September weather outlook
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are approaching the fall season as we head into September and for Texoma it’s looking fairly standard. According to the Climate Prediction Center predictions for the month, are putting us right on the borderline between having warmer than average temperatures and average temperatures. The western portions of the area will […]
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
Showers and storms will be possible Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.
Boy drowns in Montague County
MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Dead fish at Lake Wichita worse than recent years
A foul odor and dead fish aren't uncommon during the late summer months at Lake Wichita, but officials said it appears to be worse in 2022 than in previous years.
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
