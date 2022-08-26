ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy report confirms Naomi Judd’s cause of death

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report released on Friday confirmed Naomi Judd’s cause of death as suicide.

The Associated Press on Friday received a copy of Naomi’s autopsy report and said that she died by killing herself with a gun. Naomi died at the age of 76 on April 30 in her Tennessee house.

Naomi’s daughter, Ashley Judd, revealed when her mother died that she had killed herself but it had not been confirmed until Friday’s release of the autopsy report, said the AP.

Naomi’s family released a statement Friday that the AP obtained that said that Naomi was treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

The autopsy report showed that there were several prescription drugs in Naomi’s system that she had taken to treat her disorders, said the AP.

Naomi died the day before she and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have both scored 14 number one songs over thirty years, said the AP.

According to the AP, the family has asked for privacy as they continue to mourn Naomi’s death. Her family encourages people to seek help if in a similar crisis to Naomi’s, said the AP.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

