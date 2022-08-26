LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO