Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty golf opens season in fourth place
KANSAS CITY — Liberty kicked off their golf season by competing in the MO/KAN Tournament hosted by Notre Dame de Sion. The tournament was played at Blue Hills Country Club as the Blue Jays finished in fourth place as St. Joseph’s Academy took the victory. As a team,...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville matures during win over Raytown
SMITHVILLE — The Warriors (1-0) began their Class 4 State Championship title defense by playing a much improved football program in Raytown (0-1). Smithville defeated the Blue Jays 35-12 on Friday, Aug. 26. Smithville’s opening score came in the first quarter as senior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth earned the rushing...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty volleyball knocks off Kansas' top team
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays have begun the season in perfect fashion. Liberty has started the season 2-0 with wins over Olathe Northwest and St. Teresa’s Academy. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Blue Jays defeated Olathe Northwest 2-1 as the match was out of three sets. Olathe Northwest was ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas as Liberty earned the huge win.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney snaps losing streak to Platte County
PLATTE CITY — For the first time in three years, Kearney football knocked off Highway 92 rival Plate County. The Bulldogs needed overtime to take the 21-14 win in head coach Logan Minnick’s first game at the helm of Kearney football. Many people saw the game as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycouriertribune.com
Positive takeaways in Smithville's opening game
SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened the season against Pembroke Hill on Monday, Aug. 29. Smithville dropped the game 5-0, but the score did not show the quality of soccer the Warriors play. After missing a good chance in the opening minutes, Smithville settled in against the Raiders. The two...
mycouriertribune.com
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.
mycouriertribune.com
Amazon hub opens in Liberty
LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
mycouriertribune.com
Teenager receives lifesaving kidney from fellow Liberty resident
LIBERTY — Caleb Shonkwiler has a new friend in Erica Venancio. They are “kidney buddies for life.”. In late July, Venancio, a Liberty resident and mother, made the gift of a living donation of her right kidney to Shonkwiler, 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycouriertribune.com
William Lee "W.L." Conley
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, William Lee Conley passed away at the age of 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 9 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri, with burial following at 1 p.m. at the Missouri City Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, he has requested memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic School, 6415 N Antioch Road, Gladstone, 64119.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville police say rumors of festival shooting untrue
SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say rumors circulating on social media about a shooting that allegedly took place at Festi-Ville last month are untrue. The outdoor, daylong concert series and family fun day drew hundreds into a packed Courtyard Park off Main Street on Aug. 13. “This is false....
mycouriertribune.com
Mary Louise Melvin
Mary Louise Goodrich Melvin, 92, formerly of Blockton, IA, and Liberty, MO, peacefully entered into rest on August 29, 2022, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, where she lived the past three years. She was surrounded by loving family in her final days. Mary was born June 22, 1930, in...
mycouriertribune.com
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycouriertribune.com
2020 parking lot murder investigation results in conviction
LIBERTY — A Kansas City man who allegedly committed murder during a marijuana sale in 2020 in a Price Chopper parking lot near Liberty was found guilty by a Clay County jury. Last week, jurors found Blade Elliott, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of...
mycouriertribune.com
Accused killer pleads not guilty to murder of officer Daniel Vasquez
CLAY COUNTY — In a quiet but packed Division 4 courtroom in the James Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty Thursday, Sept. 1, accused killer Joshua T. Rocha, 24, appeared in person for an arraignment after a grand jury indicted him on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony armed criminal action following the shooting death of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.
Comments / 0