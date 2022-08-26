ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty golf opens season in fourth place

KANSAS CITY — Liberty kicked off their golf season by competing in the MO/KAN Tournament hosted by Notre Dame de Sion. The tournament was played at Blue Hills Country Club as the Blue Jays finished in fourth place as St. Joseph’s Academy took the victory. As a team,...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville matures during win over Raytown

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors (1-0) began their Class 4 State Championship title defense by playing a much improved football program in Raytown (0-1). Smithville defeated the Blue Jays 35-12 on Friday, Aug. 26. Smithville’s opening score came in the first quarter as senior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth earned the rushing...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty volleyball knocks off Kansas' top team

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays have begun the season in perfect fashion. Liberty has started the season 2-0 with wins over Olathe Northwest and St. Teresa’s Academy. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Blue Jays defeated Olathe Northwest 2-1 as the match was out of three sets. Olathe Northwest was ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas as Liberty earned the huge win.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney snaps losing streak to Platte County

PLATTE CITY — For the first time in three years, Kearney football knocked off Highway 92 rival Plate County. The Bulldogs needed overtime to take the 21-14 win in head coach Logan Minnick’s first game at the helm of Kearney football. Many people saw the game as a...
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Liberty, MO
Sports
Liberty, MO
Education
mycouriertribune.com

Positive takeaways in Smithville's opening game

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened the season against Pembroke Hill on Monday, Aug. 29. Smithville dropped the game 5-0, but the score did not show the quality of soccer the Warriors play. After missing a good chance in the opening minutes, Smithville settled in against the Raiders. The two...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi

Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Amazon hub opens in Liberty

LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
LIBERTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty High School#Kick Off#K12
mycouriertribune.com

William Lee "W.L." Conley

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, William Lee Conley passed away at the age of 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 9 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri, with burial following at 1 p.m. at the Missouri City Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, he has requested memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic School, 6415 N Antioch Road, Gladstone, 64119.
GLADSTONE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville police say rumors of festival shooting untrue

SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say rumors circulating on social media about a shooting that allegedly took place at Festi-Ville last month are untrue. The outdoor, daylong concert series and family fun day drew hundreds into a packed Courtyard Park off Main Street on Aug. 13. “This is false....
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Mary Louise Melvin

Mary Louise Goodrich Melvin, 92, formerly of Blockton, IA, and Liberty, MO, peacefully entered into rest on August 29, 2022, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, where she lived the past three years. She was surrounded by loving family in her final days. Mary was born June 22, 1930, in...
LIBERTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
mycouriertribune.com

2020 parking lot murder investigation results in conviction

LIBERTY — A Kansas City man who allegedly committed murder during a marijuana sale in 2020 in a Price Chopper parking lot near Liberty was found guilty by a Clay County jury. Last week, jurors found Blade Elliott, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Accused killer pleads not guilty to murder of officer Daniel Vasquez

CLAY COUNTY — In a quiet but packed Division 4 courtroom in the James Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty Thursday, Sept. 1, accused killer Joshua T. Rocha, 24, appeared in person for an arraignment after a grand jury indicted him on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony armed criminal action following the shooting death of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy